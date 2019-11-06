The following is reprinted from October 2014
More and more here lately as I grow older, I find myself drifting back to the days of my youth and early adulthood. I’ve heard it said many times that as the years pile up on a man, he grows weaker from carrying those years, becomes bent down and pines for the times when he was strong, healthy and good looking.
I’ve got a lot of years on me, but I haven’t gotten to that stage yet. However, I do find myself missing those good old days of long ago. Quite often I am reminded of how long ago it really was, especially when I’m given a senior citizen discount without asking for it, or when polite people hold the door for me or take my arm when I start to climb stairs.
When you have grown old, there are only three choices available to you. Make the best you can under the circumstances, which means to pace yourself and don’t give up, or give up and head for the rocking chair, or keep the old and good times alive in your memory.
I firmly believe in that last one, especially when it comes to the times as a boy that I spent on the low grounds and banks of the Roanoke River. They were the times when the Roanoke flowed wild and free out of Virginia, around the northern edge of Warren County and into Halifax and other counties as it headed for the Atlantic Ocean.
As a young boy, I sometimes rode with my daddy to the Buggs Island area on the edge of Vance County on Sunday afternoons as we watched the building of a huge dam across the Roanoke River that created the John Kerr Reservoir. We came to know right many of the workers, including one of the main engineers on the project. I remember him telling Daddy that usually a lake of that size that was holding back a river of that size normally filled up with debris within 50 years.
During the years after Kerr Lake was created until they built another dam across the Roanoke many miles downstream to create Lake Gaston, I found countless days and nights of pure pleasure, as I became part of abundant wildlife along and in the river. It long ago became a driving passion of mine to somehow keep alive the wonderful, sad and happy events and local history of that part of the Roanoke River.
I had a most unusual and knowledgeable teacher, a man named Percy, who grew up near the banks of the river and knew more than anyone else the secrets and history of the river. His knowledge came from two sources, lore handed down from his elders and his own experiences. Percy worked for my daddy on our farm before I was born and continued to be with us for several years after my daddy died. Eventually the years overtook him, and he had to go to a rest home until he one day went to be with Daddy and his forefathers.
Percy had vast knowledge of wild things and places gained from living close to the river, and as I grew, he taught many secrets and mysteries to me in steps. Many of those things have stayed with me all of my life, and some of them are what I would like to preserve for those who come after I have gone to be with Daddy and him. Some of those would be chapters in a book that I have been working on for many years, such as “Two Foxes,” “The Monster in the Chasm,” “The Old Indian Walking on Water,” “The Snake and the Frog,” “The Buck’s Nose in the River,” “The Poacher and the Game Warden,” “Mr. Robinson and the Big Carp,” and “Eaton’s Ferry.”
And there is one comical episode that is said to have happened later than most, probably in the late 1950s. George Robinson and his brother, Willie, ran a store at Five Forks. Mr. George had two sons, Ray and Wayne, who partook of the wild Roanoke. Wayne and his good friend, who I won’t mention by name, had a favorite spot on the riverbank where they liked to fish. One day when the two of them arrived at their spot, they discovered a woman and several children fishing there. Now that was a serious thing to Wayne and his friend. They left, and Wayne’s friend got a can of gasoline, which he poured into the river a good piece upstream, then struck a match. The gasoline burst into flames, and the whole blazing thing began to float downstream.
As it got near to where the woman and children were fishing in Wayne and his friend’s spot, the woman shouted, “Run, children, run! The devil is coming down the river!”
Soon Wayne and his friend were fishing in their spot, but several fishing poles were lying scattered about.
I miss Daddy and Percy and those good old days and times.
