There was a time some years ago when I would say to myself, “Now I’ve seen it all.” But work in a prison for 30 years, and you stop saying such things. It brings bad luck. There’s always something worse on the horizon.
So now, even in light of the mentally ill “leader” we have at the helm, I’m not going to say it. Things could get worse and probably will. There are a few things that could minimize the likelihood of such a debacle as we now have from happening again.
First, do away with the Electoral College. It has outlived its usefulness and nullifies the will of the people. Second, no more party identification. No RNC or DNC or any other entity whose sole purpose is to collect and disburse funds. Third, term limits for every elected official.
The times of Jesse Helms and Strom Thurmond with their deathbed apologies have long passed and should never be allowed to happen again. Time has come to learn from past mistakes, ere we repeat them.
EDWARD CONN II
Warrenton
