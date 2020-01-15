Happy New Year to all Warrentoners. I personally want to thank the Hawtree Fire Department in Wise for a wonderful New Year’s breakfast gathering.
I am looking forward to a great year. For Warren County, I saw all the new businesses, that most are opened up for business. To say the least, there are some nice people here, I don’t care if you are to the grocery store, church, post office, bank, store, or wherever.
Sincerely, from someone who’s very grateful and thankful to be a resident here.
DOROTHY WILLIAMS KEARNEY
Warrenton
