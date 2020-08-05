When watching a scary movie, one usually realizes toward the end that the person the viewer has been looking for all along was right inside the house.
This appears to be the case with the removal of the Confederate monument in Warrenton. Someone wrote a letter in the July 22 issue condemning outsiders for threatening to come into our town and topple over that darn monument.
However, for several years people in our very own community have been demanding that it be removed from Courthouse Square. The calls have been coming from inside the house.
Those who clapped and cheered as it was taken down were not outsiders; they were your neighbors and acquaintances. So let’s stop this silliness about outsiders and have an honest adult conversation.
As far as trying to change history and the stories that have been told, I have no need to change or ignore the history of my forefathers. Consequently, if we are going to walk down this road, let us all embrace the truth. Those who wanted to keep slavery going wanted more than just slave labor.
When we as a people care more about statues and buildings than we do about human beings, we are in trouble. The history that some are so desperate to hold onto is filled with rage, brutality and hatred of self.
Why would people want to boast about this so-called “great heritage”? These men created the very people, African Americans, that they profess to hate with their white supremacy.
A hero just died, his name was John Lewis. The 45th President of the United States refused to acknowledge and respect his passing. Is this another of your heroes?
BETTYE GREEN-PERRY
Warrenton
