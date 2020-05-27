The following is reprinted from July 2004.
A nice lady who lives in Charlotte called the Wildlife Center a couple of days ago. Said they had purchased two of our bluebird houses and had put them up in the front yard. Almost immediately bluebirds built nests in both houses, and the lady and her family were thrilled to see several beautiful blue eggs in each nest. But then, much to their dismay, one day they found broken blue eggs scattered on the lawn in front of the birdhouses, and the nests were empty. Then, much to their delight, the bluebirds laid more eggs in the nests. But again, in a few days, they discovered more broken eggs on the ground and empty nests in the birdhouses.
The lady was quite concerned and asked if I had any knowledge or suggestion as to what might be the problem. I said, “Lady, don’t tell me, let me guess. You have a bird feeder in your yard and you keep it filled with bird seed, and some of the birds that feed there every day are house sparrows.” She replied, “How on earth did you know that? In fact, we have several bird feeders, and also we have several suet holders. We love the birds and enjoy watching them at our feeders. And yes, there are lots of sparrows, and they bully the other birds.”
I said, “Ma’am, I don’t mean to be critical, and I certainly understand your love and concern for birds, and I appreciate what you and your family do for them, especially the bluebirds. But here at Newell Farms Wildlife Center, we realized many years ago that it’s really not good to feed wild birds year round.”
One of nature’s important processes is providing food for many species of wildlife by spreading seeds throughout the land. Nature uses the birds to do this work. In spring and summer, birds eat the seeds of many local, native plants, vines and trees. Some of these are lespedeza, partridge peas, wild millet, sunflower, honeysuckle berries, dogwood berries, blackberries, sumac and many other seed bearing plants. In addition to birds, all other wild things depend, directly or indirectly, upon these plants, either for food or to eat some of the creatures that eat the plants. For instance, wild rabbits feed on lespedeza, and predators such as foxes, bobcats, hawks and coyotes eat rabbits. When there is little or no food for the rabbits, there are few rabbits, and that’s when the foxes and coyotes start killing goats, pigs, calves and poultry.
So, birds eat native, local, wild seeds and as they fly across the land, they excrete the seeds in many places. The seeds then sprout and grow into food-producing plants that provide food for deer, rabbits, raccoons, squirrels and all other prey animals, even mice and rats; the prey animals in turn provide food for the predators. Therefore, all wild animals depend upon the birds for survival.
When well-meaning people put out bird seed in feeders in their yards the year round, they are preventing, to some extent, nature’s way of feeding other wildlife. For one thing, much of the seed in bags of bird feed comes from far away places, and even if the seeds are spread across the land and sprout, they usually don’t grow well. For instance, seeds from California, Iowa, Canada, or Mexico don’t grow well in North Carolina, and some varieties are required by law to be sterilized to prevent sprouting. One of these is the thorny thistle.
Also, birds tend to hang close to a yard that has a bird feeder, so they excrete the seeds in urban places where there is little or no other wildlife to benefit from them. It’s not good for any wildlife to become dependent upon man. Quite often as I travel on foot through forests, swamps or fields, I come upon sites where someone is putting out grain or other food for deer, raccoons, quail, ducks and other wildlife. During hunting season, this is illegal, except for deer.
Any time wild animals gather in herds or flocks at a food source not provided by nature, it can be harmful. Wild animals that are fed by humans are not as healthy as those fed by nature. When too many get too close together, especially in spring or summer, there is always the chance of one that has a disease infecting many others.
So, here at Newell Farms Wildlife Center, we recommend that birds be fed only from the first killing frost in late fall to the last killing frost in late spring, with emphasis on snow, freezing rain or other severe weather conditions.
There is one exception, the ruby throated hummingbird, which is probably the only species of hummingbird that you will ever see in this part of the country. Because hummingbirds feed on nectar from blooms, and because many of the blooms have been sprayed with herbicides, insecticides and other toxic chemicals that kill hummingbirds, we recommend that bird lovers keep a constant supply of syrup in several feeders in their yards. Every hummingbird that satisfies its appetite at your feeder is less likely to suck on a poisoned plant blossom. By the way, the favorite wild source of food for hummingbirds in this area is the trumpet vine.
Hummingbird feeders should be cleaned with boiling water periodically to kill bacteria which is harmful to their digestive systems, and hummingbird syrup that contains food coloring is harmful to their kidneys.
Anyway, I told the nice lady from Charlotte all this stuff, and I said that her feeders were attracting the house sparrows which are the number one enemy of the bluebirds, and that’s undoubtedly why the bluebird eggs in her birdhouses were destroyed.
She said, “Mr. Newell, I’m going out there right now and take down the bird feeders, and I’m going to put them back up next fall.” Nice lady.
