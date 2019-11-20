On Nov. 14, citizens met at the courthouse and participated in a Town Hall Public Forum discussing such issues as the lack of a central grocery store; health services for our aging; lack of educational resources; dangers of unregulated high impact land use and other important concerns.
During the campaign for countywide zoning, Warren County Concerned Citizens and We The People teamed up and have now formed a new and growing coalition we have named Warren County Voices NC. Our purpose is to promote and give a voice to citizens so that their sentiments can be heard and be part of meaningful public policy-making.
The needs of the citizens are of the utmost importance. Their needs must be prioritized and kept steadily before the commissioners. Since economic development is central to all issues, reordering of economic priorities will surely be needed to achieve objectives. Citizens will need to give a voice to their initiatives by attending citizen forums and commissioners’ meetings and working together to achieve objectives.
Among the very top priorities is the need to protect persons and properties from unregulated high impact land use businesses that create cross-border pollution. The permitting process for such businesses must require clear, proactive regulatory requirements that prevent high impact pollution. With a transparent process that requires public input, an approval of such permits is not dependent entirely on a changing, government-appointed Zoning and Adjustment Board.
Citizens need to know in advance about industries being considered that would have cross-boundary impacts on communities and individual property owners. The final decision concerning such industries must be based on impact assessment and mitigation plans and upon the public sentiment voiced at hearings, and not by such means as bad faith, deception, and unjust laws by which citizens wake up to high impact facilities and find themselves trapped.
As Warren County Voices NC launches its Warren County 2020 Vision Campaign, let’s all join together to give thanks for this wonderful county and to envision a safe and prosperous future based on the same environmental justice and pollution prevention values we marched into history in 1982. Protecting land use promotes the general welfare, which has a positive effect on public health, natural resources, the environment, education, economic development and more.
KEN FERRUCCIO
Afton-Elberon
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.