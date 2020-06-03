The following is reprinted from November 2015.
I have never been an indoor, office-type person. I have said that I would rather be digging a ditch with a square-pointed shovel than sitting at a desk and wearing a business suit. My two careers kept me outdoors most of the time. I never was comfortable in crowds, but I do think of myself as a people person. Those two careers that I mentioned required me to deal with and associate with right many different types of people, and next to wild animals, my favorite interest has always been people. I reckon that my favorite people are the older, simpler, gentle ones who have been around longer than most, and have taken whatever life has thrown at them and kept going.
I came to know one such person several years ago before I retired from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services. I was working a wildlife control project in Granville County on an old home place that was owned by a man who was getting up in years. He lived in the city of Oxford and came to the farm almost every day. He had one employee, an old man closer to 90 years than anything else, who lived alone in a simple cabin.
My work there was a month-long project, and I was wrapping it up a couple of days or so after Christmas. The employer asked the man how he liked the bottle of whiskey that he had given him for Christmas. The old man said that it was just right. The employer asked him what he meant by just right. The old man then said, “Well sir, if it had been any better, you wouldn’t have given it to me, and if it had been any worse, I couldn’t have drunk it. So it was just right.”
One winter, my battalion was participating in extreme cold weather training at Camp Ripley, Minn. At night, the wind chill temperature was 70 degrees below zero. As the battalion supply sergeant, part of my job was to requisition extreme cold weather clothing from the post quartermaster and issue it to the individual battery supply sergeants, who in turn issued it to members of their batteries.
One interesting item was a pair of extreme cold weather boots, white in color and having a release valve on the side of each boot. They were double insulated to withstand bitter cold, and when you were in an aircraft, the higher you flew, the tighter the boots became. You could open the release valve to relieve the pressure on your feet and ankles. The local soldiers called them “bunny boots.”
The people living there in northern Minnesota had a most unusual dialect. When I went to the quartermaster warehouse to draw the cold weather gear, I met several local civilians working there whose job was to take orders from and issue the stuff to battalion supply sergeants. On the second or third day, we were scheduled to draw the boots. One of the women who was working there asked me how many “butz” I needed. I said, “I’m sorry, I don’t understand.” She said,”Butz! Butz!” I said, “Lady, I’m supposed to draw extreme cold weather boots for my battalion.” Slightly irritated, she said, kind of loudly, “That’s what I asked you, how many butz you need.” I said, “Oh, you mean “boots.” I said, “I need 450 pair, and here is a list of the sizes.”
In the following days as I got to know the local civilians better, good enough to laugh and joke with them, I one morning said to them, “Boy, you people around here sure do talk funny.” One of them replied, “That’s what we just said about you with your southern drawl.” Then they told me that their way of talking was inherited from their Viking ancestors. It was then that I noticed that most of the local residents had platinum blond hair, especially the women.
My wildlife duties required me to travel across the state. I was also an explosive specialist, and oftentimes my job was to blow up beaver dams after the local government wildlife specialist had caught the beavers. My experience was the closer I got to the coast, the stronger was the difference in the peoples’ dialects. There are two different types of people who live in the extreme coastal counties. There are those who are native to that area, ones whose ancestors came over 300 or so years ago. When they speak, it’s kind of like they are talking through their teeth. And there are those who some of the natives call “transplants” that relocated to the coast from other areas, such as the piedmont, mountains or even foreign countries.
I was sent to a coastal county to check on a possible beaver dam because something was causing water to back up dangerously close to the road. It was here that I met a most unusual person, and I learned a valuable lesson from him.
—Continued next week—
