On behalf of all employees of the Warren County ABC System, we would like to thank all those who are complying with wearing a mask when entering our stores at both Norlina and Lake Gaston.
For some, they may feel this makes some kind of political statement. Not for us. For those working in the stores and for those who shop as well, we feel this is the least we can do as part of the community to do our part in fighting the spread of the virus.
We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused some that may not agree. However if we are in error, let us err on the side of safety. Again, thanks and be safe.
LARRY C. SPRUILL
General Manager, Warren County ABC Board
