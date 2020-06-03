During these times of change and challenge, attending the Warren County Schools’ graduation ceremony was an event that depicted hope and pride in our futures together.
Every detail, every student, every adult and every moment was planned for a smooth and meaningful “turning of the tassels.” The atmosphere was celebratory and paid tribute to the seniors’ accomplishments and future goals. The speeches were positive and heartfelt. The memorial time for Rhasheed Wheeler was distinguished and genuine. The planning and preparation was detailed and organized.
Thanks to WARR for the excellent broadcasting of the ceremony so that the people in each vehicle could enjoy the outstanding commencement.The 2020 graduates will forever be able to not only remember their moment of graduation, but see it in pictures and in video.
COVID 19 may have challenged our school system to think differently. COVID 19 may have challenged our students to march differently, but COVID 19 did not keep our Warren County Schools’ graduation from losing its power to celebrate bright futures and leaders of tomorrow.
Congratulations graduates! Congratulations and thank you, Warren County Schools!
DANYLU P. HUNDLEY
Retired educator, Warren County Schools
Norlina
