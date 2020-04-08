“A pessimist sees the difficulty in every opportunity; an optimist sees the opportunity in every difficulty.’
— Winston Churchill
Let’s talk about the elephant in the room. Folks are uncertain. Folks are anxious. Folks are scared. None of that is surprising. But folks are also frustrated; and, that’s probably the worse part right now.
As Americans, we don’t like having our freedoms restricted, and we certainly don’t like to be uncomfortable or inconvenienced. Can I just say sheltering at home is uncomfortable and inconvenient? There, we’ve said it! The thing is, this particular elephant is not going away soon; it will be our uncomfortable and inconvenient houseguest for the foreseeable future. We are going to have to learn to live with it. We can’t change it. But we can choose how we live with it. We can see it as either a difficult problem or an amazing opportunity.
We’ve all heard the adage, “when life throws you lemons, make lemonade.” I think we often dismiss old sayings like that because they seem trite. But folks, let’s face it, we have been given a fairly large bushel of lemons recently. What do we do with them? Do we sourly suck a slice per day, impatiently riding out the storm? Or, do we choose to turn this problem into an opportunity? In the midst of the uncertainty, the anxiety, and the fear this crisis has brought to our doorstep it has also brought us one precious commodity, time.
The “normal” rhythm of our lives in America is hectic. We’re always on the go: work, social engagements, community commitments, children’s activities, and on and on and on. Suddenly, all those obligations have been removed. Outside of work (and for many, including work) we have nowhere to go, nowhere we have to be, nowhere we’re even allowed to be. Suddenly, we’ve got time. All those pet projects we wanted to do when we got a little free time. Guess what? That book we said we wanted to read, that hobby we said we wanted to focus on, that skill we wanted to hone, we’ve got the time. We can make this time count.
Speaking of making things count, let’s talk about what really matters. What about our relationships? This time can be a gift, if we will receive it that way. Yes, schooling your kids at home is hard. But your kids are at home. This is time they will treasure. What is more special than face time with your children?
For those of us who still have parents and who may not talk to them often enough. Now, we can. We can, maybe for the first time in years, pick up the phone and talk to a loved one for an hour without any scheduling conflict. If you have family stuck at home with you, what better opportunity is there to reconnect? Watch a movie together, play a game, work in the garden, cook a meal with the family, turn it all off and have a conversation.
Interestingly enough, we can use this time of social distancing to do more socializing than we have in years. We can reconnect with family, friends, and with the world of people all around us. Take excess food to the food bank. Make facemasks so that they can be distributed. Grow a few extra rows in the garden so that the homebound can have fresh produce this summer. There are lots of ways to socialize distantly and to build community out of isolation. The fact is, everyone has more to be sour about at this moment than they ever have; the lemons are piling up. But what if every home used the broken pieces around us right now to build our own lemonade stand? How sweet would that be?
The Rev. Richard D. Booker is pastor of Zion United Methodist Church in Norlina.
