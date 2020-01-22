As I watch the news of the day, I continually wonder where we are going. At the present time with no border protection, border wall or effective immigration law, it appears that our present legislative body wants the U.S. nation to disappear so we can join the prince of this world’s one world government. That is not what I want. I want the U.S. nation to continue as a constitutional republic.
They are calling us a democracy. We are not now, nor have we ever been, a democracy. Why do they want us to be a democracy. In a democracy the key is that those who are elected to the legislature are the ruling body without the need to check with or even consider their constituents. In a republic all the power rests with the citizens, and their representatives must check with them as to what they should do. No self-respecting politician would accept that position.
So what can we do? It is very simple. In November there will be an election. Because the present representatives in Congress are not doing the job the U.S. Constitution gives them, then we need to clean the swamp. They will promise big things, which they have no intention of doing. So we, the citizen voter, will vote them out of office permanently and do that at each election until we find someone who will follow our constitution and support the voter. If each voter does not pursue perfection and vote for a new representative or senator, then I feel that our nation is doomed for extinction.
So I ask each of you to do your own evaluation and vote the way you feel is right. It is your vote, so use it the way you want.
JOE PARKER
Macon
