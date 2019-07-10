Editor’s note: The following is reprinted from September 2011.
Those were uncertain times back then. The draft had ended, and military units worldwide were losing strength like water dripping from a leaky bucket. I had long ago decided that the military way of life was for me. Why? It certainly was not the pay. It had something to do with the pride, discipline, physical fitness and patriotism. I felt good wearing the uniform and saluting Old Glory. I liked driving the jeeps and howitzers and firing the guns, especially the big ones.
I was still a teenager when I enlisted, fresh off the farm in what they called “impressionable years,” but I knew what I wanted. When the draft ended, I was not quite halfway through my long career, and I feel certain that in the months that followed, the average American civilian did not realize how weak and vulnerable our country had become. All of a sudden, rebuilding and maintaining strength was top priority.
The unit of which I was a member stood out like a candle burning in the dark night. Our unit strength never went down. Inspectors and commanders from other units, some of which were less than 50 percent of authorized strength, came to visit and to try to find out the reason for our success. Every one of them left knowing that reason, but not fully understanding how we did it. The reason was no secret. It was a thing that’s critical to every military organization, a thing called morale.
With no legal requirement to serve in the military, most young men and women chose to make their careers in the civilian sector, and because of the one-sided discrepancy between military and civilian pay, many soldiers did not re-enlist when their enlistments were over.
In most units, especially the frontline combat units, there were key personnel whose duties were to support all of the other personnel. They were designated as “cadre,” and some of them were the first sergeant, the food service sergeant, called the mess sergeant, the supply sergeant and the motor sergeant.
The manner in which the cadre carried out their assigned duties directly impacted unit morale, which impacted the officers’ careers, and high morale led to a high ratio of re-enlistments and first term enlistments; in other words, high unit strength and a strong, combat-ready unit.
Back then, and perhaps now, as soldiers progressed upward in their careers, gaining rank and authority, they tended to forget the small things that once were important to them. For instance, when visitors from other units came to try to find out why our unit was always at full strength and combat-ready while their units were drastically short-handed, they overlooked the reason, even though it was right there before their eyes. When they went into our mess hall to eat a meal with us, they dined on a variety of well-prepared food, maybe barbecued chicken, shrimp, pork chops, salads and a variety of beverages and sweet desserts. Meanwhile, back at their units, their soldiers were being fed bologna and cheese sandwiches with maybe a small carton of milk or a canned soda.
When the visitors went into our supply room, they saw well-stocked shelves and bins holding a good variety of items, some of critical needs, some with nice-to-have and personal comfort items. Back at their units, the troops had fewer tools and supplies, some with only the bare essentials to operate. When our troops stood in formation, they were wearing uniforms and boots that were either practically new or exceptionally maintained. In other words, they radiated unit pride.
When visitors went down to the motor pool, they saw rows of highly-maintained vehicles from one-quarter ton to 10-ton armored tracked vehicles. The crews on our vehicles didn’t have to worry about being stranded in the boondocks by sub-standard transportation and fighting vehicles.
The unit first sergeant maintained a strict and fair duty roster and showed no favoritism to anyone. He treated every soldier in the unit as if they were his own children, to include the appropriate punishment when necessary, which was rare.
All of the things that visitors saw were the result of high unit morale, mainly generated by the cadre not only doing their jobs, but going well beyond what was required, which resulted in a superior military unit.
I know and fully understand that the things of which I speak may not be as important today as they were back then. Computers and other high-tech gadgets and machines have taken over a host of requirements. I believe that they have, to some extent, altered the degree of old-timey discipline, or the need thereof, simply by lessening the need to communicate verbally or face-to-face. However, basic fundamentals never change or weaken, and if I were today the CEO or president of a business company, I would run it much like my military units.
One of the first sergeants had a sign on a wall in his office: “Take care of troop morale and the rest will take care of itself.”
–Continued next week–
