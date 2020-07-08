We want to thank the Warren County Board of Commissioners for doing the right thing and voting for the removal of the Confederate statue and segregated water fountains from the Warren County Courthouse grounds.
We need not conflate remembering our history and celebrating the most vile, brutal, and racist parts of it. The statue and water fountains served as menacing reminders for black and brown folks, or anyone in the quest for racial justice, of the real lack of progress around race in our country. It was time for us to be on the right side of history. It was time for them to be removed.
Warrenton has leaned heavily on the concept of “history” as a strategy for drawing people into its downtown streets, even going so far as landing on a “Discover History Worth Repeating” slogan as part of a tourism collaboration project with Halifax and Edenton in 2017. But whose history is worth repeating?
Warrenton and Warren County’s history is firmly anchored in the enslavement of people. There is no getting around that fact. Still, there’s more that Warrenton and Warren County have to offer than a narrow glorification of a racist version of “history” as it markets itself to prospective investors, visitors, and tourists.
The Confederate statue coming down marked an important moment in time, a “before and after”.
As a couple in the process of purchasing a home in Warren County (and one of us having grown up here), we are invested in what comes in the “after”. We know how special Warrenton and Warren County are, and how much this rural community has to offer in the ways of the arts, creativity, and innovation.
Moving forward into the “after” doesn’t mean that history is no longer important, but it does mean re-contextualizing our understanding of our history, and that history must be one in which black lives matter.
ALI THARRINGTON and ROBBIE WIGGINS
Washington, D.C.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.