The following is reprinted from April 2007.
It was more years ago than I care to remember. I was a young soldier, totally devoted and committed to God and country, ready to give my life to defend our way of life.
I spent countless hours, days, weeks and months marching, running, patrolling and crawling through the swamps of Fort Stewart, Ga., the frozen trails of Camp Ripley, Minn., the parched prairies of Fort Sill, Okla., the wild magnolia groves of Camp Shelby, Miss., the rocks and razorbacks of Camp Robinson, Ark., and right many more tough and rugged places that challenged and tested my strength, stamina and determination.
Back then, the Army operated on about equal parts of muscle and machine compared to less of the former and more of the latter today. That’s not to say that today’s soldiers are not tough, but progress marches on.
On one particular stretch of duty in and around the rolling sand dunes of the drop zones of Fort Bragg, we had been firing 220-pound artillery rounds into impact areas. Fort Bragg was close enough that I could come home on an occasional weekend pass. As much as I loved the military, my home was equal.
There was a nightclub across the road from one of our farm pastures, and one of my jobs had been to pick up empty liquor and beer bottles that had been thrown over the fence on Saturday nights. More than once, our cows had stepped on broken bottles and received right bad cuts on their hooves.
On one such occasion as I picked up empty bottles, I found one that struck me as being pretty. Apparently it was a wine bottle because it was green in color and had a big bunch of grapes with stems and leaves embossed on it. I took it back to Fort Bragg, where one of my buddies lived off post and had a small arts and crafts workshop in his backyard.
My buddy also thought the bottle was pretty. He took it to his workshop, and his wife painted the grapes a deep purple, the stems brown, and the leaves dark green. He had a special drill bit that bored holes in glass. He said that he could make a pretty lamp from that bottle, but he warned me that there was a slight risk that the bottle could shatter when he started to drill a hole for an electrical cord to go inside and run up to a light bulb that would be attached to the bottle’s mouth. Seems that certain high quality glass can’t be drilled and will shatter.
However, that high speed, carbon-tipped drill bit cut nicely right through the bottle. On our next trip to White Lake, which is not very far from Fort Bragg, we filled that bottle with pure white sand, put on a pretty lampshade, and when we cut the light on and those painted grapes shown against the white sand inside, it was a pretty sight. I kept it in our orderly room at Fort Bragg.
One day, a lady who was a civilian employee of the Army was visiting our unit and admired the lamp. She returned the next day carrying something in a brown paper bag. She reached in and withdrew an old fifth whiskey bottle. It was what she called a commemorative one-time issue. It was a figure of Elvis Pressley, and she said it was somewhat valuable. She asked if we could make a lamp out of it so that she could surprise her husband.
We agreed to do it for her, and as she was leaving, she said, “Please be careful not to drop it or let it get broken. That bottle is one of my husband’s favorite possessions, and he would be furious if anything happened to it.”
The next day we got an electrical cord, lamp bulb fixture, and my buddy brought his special drill to bore a hole in the glass bottle. However, disaster struck. As soon as the drill bit touched it, the bottle shattered into hundreds of pieces. All I could think of was how upset and angry that woman’s husband was going to be.
To make a long story short, several of us combed Harnett and Cumberland counties going into every liquor store, looking for an identical Elvis Pressley whiskey bottle, but there was none to be found. Same answer everywhere: “That was a one-time commemorative issue bottle, no longer available, no chance at all to obtain one.”
The lady would be coming to get the lamp in a day or two. In desperation, I purchased the only possible substitute, a whiskey bottle in the form of a racecar. Perhaps her husband would accept it and not be too angry, but I really didn’t expect that to be the case.
The next day, a soldier from another unit came into our orderly room and noticed the racecar bottle sitting there. He took an instant liking to it and asked if he could buy it. We said it wasn’t for sale, and then he said that he had an old commemorative whiskey bottle at home and maybe we would trade with him. Said he would bring it the next day for us to take a look at.
The guy came back the next day and said, “I sure hope you fellows will trade bottles with me ‘cause I really would like to have yours.” As he pulled his bottle from a bag he said, “I never did like Elvis much anyway.” I couldn’t believe my eyes! That guy was holding an Elvis Pressley bottle identical to the one we had broken! You’d better believe we traded!
The lady came the next day and seemed disappointed as I explained that we had determined that her Elvis bottle was exceptionally fine glass and would probably shatter if an attempt was made to drill a hole in it. She never knew the whole story. We really lucked up that time.
