As I watch the news, I am unsure as to where we are going. The Democratic progressive liberal socialists party seems to want to change our Constitution and form of government to a socialist form of government so they can totally destroy our way of living. This move, in my mind, will take the U.S. to a government like that which existed in Venezuela prior to its demise. This would give the Democrats the power they want.
This would allow them to have the USA to deteriorate to a borderless nation without strong immigration laws. This would, in effect, eliminate the USA as a nation. Then they could join the prince of this world’s one world government. This is all predicted in the Bible.
Can we afford to allow this to happen? In my mind the answer is no. However, the offer of all the free things they present is very tempting. They want to disarm the people of this nation. This happened to Venezuela. In the end, because they had surrounded all their weapons, the government took over everything, and the people had no way to resist, as the only people who were armed were the government. That could happen here in the USA.
They talk about free Medicare for all. Sounds great, but how are they going to pay for it? Also, for the government to have complete control of our medical care will mean that they will control who will be allowed to survive. The 2016 Democratic presidential candidate stated that when we win, we will be able to eliminate the non-productive. No mention of who that would be. In my mind I found three groups. They were the poor, the handicapped, and the elderly. Each of these will have a need for medical treatment. However, under the free Medicare for all program, the government would control who will receive the care. Do you want that decision to be made by a government worker who will decide if you will receive proper medical attention? I do not.
This election is very important for our future. Think hard as to what you want. Don’t listen to me, a political party, a TV ad or any other form of advertisement. Make the decision yourself considering what you want from the government.
JOE PARKER
Macon
