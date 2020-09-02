A few questions on the Lake Gaston resort before the public hearing.
Was an infrastructure traffic study done on the roads and bridge? It seems that they are currently at their capacity. Will the developer be covering the cost of improvements?
Was there a study on the impact on local businesses done? Will this development cause any to go out of business?
Was a study done to determine what the impact would be on the lake?
Will the citizens of Warren County be expected to continue or increase the weed maintenance of the lake?
It has currently gone from $114,000 to $117,000.
How many of the lake counties are currently paying their fair share?
How is a five-story complex compatible with the surrounding landowners? How much will the value of the lake properties be increased with the resort?
Follow the money.
JOE MANN
Manson
Commented
