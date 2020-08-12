The following is reprinted from April 2007.
A considerable number of people have trouble identifying certain species of wild animals. For instance, there are persons who can easily recognize different breeds of dogs, cows, horses and other domestic animals, yet they can’t distinguish between a red fox and a gray fox.
What is confusing to most of them is that gray foxes have a certain amount of rusty orange color mixed with gray along their backs-the older the gray fox, the more rusty orange mixed in. However, if they could see a red fox and a gray fox standing side by side, they could readily distinguish between the two. A red fox is truly red all over except for its four black feet, a white tip on its tail and a white chest. The white on the chests of some red foxes is streaked with blue, and these were the most valuable when trappers sold their fur.
If the average person saw a red wolf passing by, he would think it was a brindle-colored German Shepherd dog, but its tail would identify it as a wolf. Wolves, foxes and coyotes have similar tails, round and usually pointed down.
And if you really want a tough one, try to identify a beaver from an otter or a nutria swimming. All three have similar heads, and that’s all you see when they are swimming. The rest is under the surface of the water. Even old timers like me have to sometimes take a second look-see. When a swimming beaver spots you, he will bow up and slap the water with his tail, warning other beavers of danger and often frightening you more than you frighten him. A swimming otter constantly moves his head side to side and often makes little chuckling noises. A nutria can usually be identified by his long, bushy whiskers.
Probably the most often misidentified species of wildlife of all the calls and reports we receive here at the wildlife center are about the osprey. Ospreys, which are fish hawks, somewhat resemble bald eagles, but are much smaller. They have light gray heads, and when in flight or sitting on the ground, many people think they are seeing an eagle. Of all the many calls we receive of injured bald eagles, all but one turned out to be ospreys.
Such was the case a couple of years ago when a widespread and fast moving line of thunderstorms swept through the area. An hour later we got a call from a deputy sheriff in an adjoining county, saying that an injured bald eagle was lying beside the road. As I was leaving the wildlife center, I remarked to one of our volunteers that I would be back with an injured osprey.
I was right. When I arrived, I found an osprey lying on the roadside. After examining it, I could find no obvious injury. I concluded that the osprey had been caught up in the downdrafts from those thunderstorms and became totally exhausted while struggling against the violent wind currents. I figured that all he needed was a few days’ rest and food to restore his strength, both of which we could furnish to him.
I gently placed him in a carrier, loaded it into the back of my truck, and took him to the wildlife center. We put him in a large, comfortable pen with an ample supply of water. For the next four days he got plenty of rest, but he would not eat. We put several fish in front of him, but he ignored them.
On the fifth day, I grew quite concerned, being afraid that he would become weak. I called a bird expert at a facility in Charlotte and was told that ospreys mate for life and that he was probably grieving for his mate. The man suggested that I put a large mirror in the pen.
I went into town, bought a mirror from a furniture store, and set it in the osprey’s pen. Great idea. It worked like a charm. The osprey looked into the mirror, became excited and perked up. He gently rubbed his beak all over the glass for several minutes and then he did an amazing and heartwarming thing. He walked to the back of the pen, picked up a fish in his big beak, walked back to the mirror and laid the fish at the feet of his reflection. Then he went back to the pile of fish and ate several of them.
After that, he was fine. Two days later we released him and watched him fly away, headed back to wherever his mate awaited.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.