What are you doing, Warren County Board of County Commissioners? How can you continue holding out and not signing off with the town of Warrenton in support of the Research Triangle Foundation’s interest in helping Warrenton and the county through the establishment of Frontier Warren? If you are not sure of its purpose and/or how our community will benefit from their presence here, then wake up and get on board with the program.
Your inability to make a decision in a timely manner is a detriment to our community. Some commissioners are missing the boat and not understanding what’s at stake here. Our community has been given an opportunity to shine and become a progressive example that will help us better compete with attracting new businesses here and helping entrepreneur businesses get started.
Without the county getting on board 100 percent in support of Frontier Warren, the Research Triangle Foundation could change its mind and drop us because of our shortsightedness and lack of vision from county leaders. If this happens, you will be remembered for blowing it and for holding back our county and town for a brighter future.
Don’t blow it, and sign off without further delay to agree to Frontier Warren and get excited about it. If you don’t, it’s an insult to our community, and it will negatively impact other entities from even considering coming to Warrenton. Why should they when you can’t smell the roses?
Step up for the future of our community, and don’t let Frontier Warren slip by and go to another community that is more progressive and embracing to this unique opportunity that will insure a brighter future for their community.
The clock is ticking, so vote without further excuses to avoid RTF from pulling the plug on Warrenton and Warren County.
FRANK HOLT
Warrenton
