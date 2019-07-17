A combined 71 years of Hogan family service in the U.S. Air Force makes for many thoughts of our country around the fourth of July.
The Patriotic Parade in Littleton was led by our local volunteer fire department who were not only cheered, but had people get to their feet to cheer as they passed, recognizing the role they play in our community. Antique tractors and a newer John Deere pulling a hay wagon of children, old automobiles, a soldier in Revolutionary War uniform, Betsy Ross, Uncle Sam, Army vehicles carrying members of our American Legion, children racing out to collect tossed candy, and flags, flags, flags, all a part of the American landscape.
“Traditions” and “family” were words heard repeatedly among the route as families spent time enjoying being together. Following the parade, Uncle Sam (Dude Dickens) quietly headed to nursing homes in Weldon and Halifax in costume to bring memories and smiles to those unable to come out to celebrate. Jim and I feel we are living in a very special part of the world and are grateful.
HEIDI HOGAN
Littleton
