I find it ironic that the Democrats work so hard to get rid of a duly elected president, but not illegal immigrants. They claim no one is above the law, i.e., President Trump, yet they want to use your tax dollars to provide free benefits they would not offer to the poor, our elderly or veterans.
No one is above the law except illegal immigrants, Joe and Hunter Biden, Hillary Clinton, Russian hoaxers, and those that are attempting a treasonous coup.
Joe Biden has been in office 44 years, Nancy Pelosi 32 years, Maxine Waters for 28 years, Chuck Schumer 38, and yet they blame all of America’s problems on President Trump, even though he has been in office only three years.
Just look at what’s going on in California, Detroit, Chicago and other states and cities controlled and run by Democrats, to what President Trump has accomplished since he has taken office. He is a successful businessman and a successful president, not a professional politician.
Almost 4 million jobs created since his election; more Americans are now employed than ever recorded before in our history; new unemployment claims recently hit a 49-year low; African-American unemployment has achieved the lowest rate ever recorded; almost 3.9 million Americans have been lifted off food stamps since his election; signed the biggest tax cut in our history; Obamacare individual mandate penalty is gone; began building the wall as Republicans want strong borders and no crime, whereas Democrats want open borders which equals massive crime.
And now the Democrats want to impeach him for a crime that never happened. After spending 30 million-plus taxpayer dollars on the Muller report, which proved nothing about a Russian collusion, they want to impeach him about a telephone conversation with the president of Ukraine.
He provided a transcript of the conversation, which showed there was no “quid pro quo.” What has the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives accomplished in the last three years? Were they elected to hold ongoing, non-factual, impeachment hearings? Do you think the taxpayers’ money they are wasting trying to get rid of Trump could be better spent on the elderly, the poor and our homeless veterans?
After facing an outcry for holding secret impeachment hearings, which excluded Republicans, they plan to hold public hearing, but they, the Democrats, get to pick the witness list.
Do you think they are fooling anybody other than other Democrats? When all is said and done, I think you will see a “quid pro Joe (Biden).”
RON TAYLOR
Inez
