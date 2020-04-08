Welcome back, my friends, to the show that never ends, We’re so glad you could attend. Come inside, come inside. Thank you, Emerson, Lake and Palmer. Here we find ourselves again, in the throes of a pandemic, helpless and frightened, as if no such thing has happened in the history of the world.
History repeats itself, always does, the Black Plague wipes out much of Europe five centuries ago. Since then there has been smallpox, measles, diphtheria, tuberculosis, polio, ebola, SARS, AIDS and so it goes. Things keeping people in fear. Things they have no control over. Things that come and go.
We find ourselves in an uncontrollable state of being, pawns to the forces we cannot control. Is there any statement that can be made that can minimize such a situation? There is only hope to offer. We have been here before many times. We will be here after this passes, which it will. This is what humankind does.
It always passes.
EDWARD CONN II
Warrenton
