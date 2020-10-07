For several days now, someone sets off fireworks in the evenings which can be heard all over town. And again (on Oct. 2).
The staff at Hardee’s thought there were gun shots as did others, upsetting children trying to sleep, upsetting dogs who take hours to calm down again. I don’t mind a fun evening, especially during these times, but night after night after night? Is this really necessary to be that disrespectful to your fellow citizens? I understand that this has been reported numerous times to the police, to no avail.
The Noise Ordinance provides: §94.02 NOISES PROHIBITED, GENERALLY It shall be unlawful for any person to create or assist in creating any unreasonably loud, raucous, and disturbing Noise in the Town limits.
Why is it not being enforced? It can’t be that difficult!
RENATE HALL
Warrenton
