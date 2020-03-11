Fear, perhaps the second most powerful emotion known to humankind. This year is shaping up to be an epic exercise in the instilment of fear. Humankind, being a fear-drive culture, is an easy mark in these times.
Humankind, so easily rattled by propaganda, told early on in my life, believe none of what you hear and only half of what you see. Good advice, ignored by man. Politicians rely on the opposite, believe anything I tell you and none of what I show you; the portend of this year’s election will rely on the same strategy. The one who can invoke the most fear has a chance. The one who peddles snake oil to the unsuspecting will overcome.
Years from now, when history is already written, children will ask. “Why were our parents so blind to believe a person who only cares about himself and none others. The question will come. Maybe then you will have learned the answer.
Until then, trust in wealthy old white men who tell you obvious falsehoods that even a child won’t believe. Some of us don’t need to be told what or how to think.
EDWARD CONN II
Warrenton
