Christian Buffaloe, local Kyokushin Karate fighter, won the United States title (Lightweight division) at the Japan sponsored 16th Kyokushin Karate USWC Championships in Los Angeles, Calif. on Sunday, Jan. 26.
Two months earlier, he competed in the prestigious 12th Kyokushin Karate World Open Championships in Tokyo, Japan, featuring 200 elite fighters from across the world.
The Los Angeles tournament marks Buffaloe’s first championship victory as an adult competitor. He is a seven-time youth and teen champion since first competing in international Kyokushin Karate tournaments in 2008.
Buffaloe fought several hard matches working his way up to the finals of the 16th Kyokushin Karate USWC Championships in his division. The final match was against a strong black belt competitor from Kuwait. Despite several injuries, Buffaloe won the final match. In addition, he won the Best Technique of the tournament award.
Kenny Buffaloe, Christian Buffaloe’s trainer/coach, said, “Christian trained extremely hard under me for this championship tournament. He was determined to redeem his loss at the World Championships in Japan last November. I am very proud of Christian’s recent achievement, and we are looking forward to the next opportunity.”
Christian Buffaloe dedicated his victory to the memory of the late martial arts legend Willie Williams, who coached Buffaloe on several occasions up to a few months before his death in June 2019. Williams was a popular Kyokushin Karate champion and professional mixed martial arts star in Japan and starred in several action movies there in the 1980s, including “The Strongest Karate” and “The Fighting Olympics,” which are available on DVD in Japan and Europe.
The 16th Kyokushin Karate USWC Championships in Los Angeles was covered by Japanese cable network FUJI TV. Christian Buffaloe was interviewed about his championship win, and the network featured highlights of his fights. The Kyokushin Karate Organization will release a DVD of the event to through online orders.
For more information on Kyokushin Karate or area training classes, call or text: 252-589-4281 or email Kyokarateka@aol.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.