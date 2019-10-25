The Warren County Parks and Recreation Department will begin registration on Wednesday, Oct. 30, for Youth Basketball (ages 6 and 7, 8 and 9, 10-12, 13-15, and 16-18).
Registration will be held at the Recreation Dept. office from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and from 9 a.m. – noon on Saturday, Nov. 2 and 9.
The deadline for signing up is Saturday, Nov. 9. Anyone wishing to sign up after this date will be put on a waiting list. To register, parents and guardians should bring their child, the child’s Your birth certificate and a $10 registration fee.
For more information, contact the Recreation Dept. at 252-257-2272.
