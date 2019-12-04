Turkeys
Thanksgiving is a time of friends, family, and for those of us accused of being a bottomless pit, turkey. There was more than enough turkey to go around over the holiday, what with all the food on the table and the leftovers on the football field. So, with the spirit of the season in mind, we will take a look at a few of the most notable turkeys from last weekend.
Nana Frick’s 27-pound bird with stuffing that fed all the kids and grandkids.
Ole Miss WR Elijah Moore, who cost his team a chance to win this year’s Egg Bowl with a creative number 1 type celebration after scoring the almost game tying touchdown with no time on the clock. Moore decided to fake a dog doing its business and the ensuing penalty led to a missed extra point. Mississippi State 21, Mississippi 20.
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, who took offense to a reporter asking him why the Wolverines couldn’t beat Ohio State. “I’ll answer your questions, not your insults.” The insulting thing in question was Harbaugh’s 0-5 record against the Buckeyes.
Clemson coach Dabo Sweeney’s “They don’t want us there” rant. Seems coach Dabo thinks the college football playoff committee is out to get him. Problem is, if the Tigers lose to Virginia next weekend and a few other one-loss teams are still around, their participation is in question. When your best win is Texas A&M, it is a valid question. Doesn’t matter how bad you beat up on the terrible ACC teams.
Speaking of the ACC, the Coastal division now has had seven different winners for seven straight seasons. Not really a turkey here. Just maybe a quail of a division.
Percy’s pick of an ECU victory over Tulsa in Dowdy Ficklen. Percy’s prediction — ECU 38, Tulsa 35. Final score — Tulsa 49, ECU 24. Actually, this one is more of a Turducken instead of a turkey.
Wake Forest giving away (literally) their chance for a 10-win season. WR Kendall Hinton was making a move toward the end zone, setting up the Deacs for a potential go-ahead TD in overtime at the Carrier Dome. But Syracuse defender Trill Williams stripped the ball away and went 96 yards the opposite way to seal the upset. What a Trilling end to the game.
N.C. State’s performance in the second half against North Carolina. The Wolfpack was winning 10-6 at halftime and then surrendered 35 unanswered points to get routed 41-10. And with Syracuse’s victory over Wake Forest, State firmly staked a claim as the worst team in the ACC this year with a 1-7 conference record. That has a lot of the Pack fans up in (turkey) wings.
And a special mention to UNC coach Mack Brown. Mack returned to save the football program in Chapel Hill after years of scandal (and the Fed Spread) and almost had the Heels finish 9-3. Or almost 3-9, depending on how you look at it. Certainly, it was the most praised 6-6 year ever, at least in the eyes of Triangle media.
So, with us stuffed on mashed potatoes and leftover turkey and ham sandwiches, let’s waddle over to the dartboard and look at this coming week’s championship games:
LOUISIANA AT APPALACHIAN STATE: A win here keeps the Mounties in the running for a New Year’s Six bowl. The loss earlier this year to Georgia Southern means they’ll need help. ASU takes care of what they can…Appalachian State 35, Louisiana 24.
CINCINNATI AT MEMPHIS: This one is a repeat from last week. The Tigers won that one 34-24, and we don’t see any reason to expect anything different here. Memphis is a better team, and the result will show a bigger difference in the rematch. Tigers to the Cotton Bowl…Memphis 38, Cincinnati 21.
UTAH VS. OREGON: The Ducks had a chance to get in the playoffs by winning out. The loss to Arizona State a week ago spoiled that. The Utes are the best team nobody has seen. But that anonymity and a close win here keep them in the Rose Bowl…Utah 28, Oregon 27.
BAYLOR VS. OKLAHOMA: Sooner QB Jalen Hurts left Tuscaloosa after being benched for Tua Tagovailoa. Tua’s hip injury kept the Tide out of this year’s playoff. A win here in Jerryworld gets Hurts into the playoffs. Coach Lincoln stays to coach the Cowboys….Oklahoma 42, Baylor 38.
OHIO STATE VS. WISCONSIN: The Buckeyes are the best team in the nation. They will not be tested in this one and will go into the playoffs as the number one seed. No No. 1 seed has ever won the national championship in the playoff era. Sorry, Columbus…Ohio State 31, Wisconsin 14.
LSU VS. GEORGIA: The Tigers are in the playoff, win or lose. The Dawgs must win to get in. With that motivation, we think there is a chance for an upset, but UGA has looked meh on offense this year, and regardless of how great their D is, we don’t think they score enough to win…LSU 28, Georgia 24.
VIRGINIA VS. CLEMSON: Poor Dabo. Clemson keeps winning, and he don’t get enough respect. They’ll win here, and, in our opinion, win the national title again. Wonder how much longer Sweeney will be able to keep playing the “Little Ole School from Clemson” card…Clemson 42, Virginia 14.
OTHER GAMES: Boise State over Hawaii, Central Michigan over Miami (Ohio), UAB over Florida Atlantic.
TOFF/CFP TOP TEN: 1. Ohio State 2. LSU 3. Clemson 4. Georgia 5. Utah 6. Oklahoma 7. Florida. 8. Wisconsin 9. Alabama 10. Baylor
PLAYOFF PREDICTION: Ohio State vs. Oklahoma. LSU vs. Clemson
Southeast Sports Syndicate, 2019
