EARL KING/The Warren Record

Warren County’s Nakira Bullock (15) works her way by four Granville Central defenders as the Lady Eagles’ varsity girls host the Lady Panthers on Feb. 4. Warren County fell to Granville Central by a score of 42-30. The Lady Eagles traveled to Roanoke Rapids High School on Tuesday to face the Lady Yellow Jackets. Results were not available at press time. The varsity girls will conclude the regular season on Friday, Feb. 14, at home with a 6 p.m. tilt against Louisburg High School for Senior Night. 