Warren County’s Roshene Mills (25) and Joshua Robison (5) double team a Roanoke Rapids player as the Eagles defeat the Yellow Jackets by a score of 79-50 Friday night at the Eagles’ Nest.
Warren County’s top scorers were Juwan Hargrove with 21 points, Andrew Smith with 17 and Jeremy Daniel with 14.
The Eagles traveled to Louisburg High School on Tuesday. Results were not available at press time. Warren County will face J.F. Webb on Friday and South Granville on Tuesday, both on the road.
