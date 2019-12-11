Clemson joins LSU, Ohio State and Oklahoma in CFP’s “Final Four”
Clemson annihilated Virginia Saturday night and will join LSU, Ohio State and Oklahoma in college football’s playoff semifinals. LSU beat No. 5 Georgia to win the SEC and is ranked first. Ohio State did not need overtime to beat Wisconsin and is second. Clemson rang up 62 points in whipping Virginia and is third. Oklahoma was the “last man standing” after both Georgia and Utah lost conference championship contests.
Closer to home, UNC, Wake Forest, Appalachian and Charlotte earned bowl bids. There are 39 bowl games this season, and every team with at least a 6-6 record except one gets to play in the post-season. Fearless will have the predictions in the coming weeks. Here’s the lineup of top national and area teams with the CFP semifinals listed first.
PEACH BOWL, Dec. 28: No. 1 LSU vs. No. 4 Oklahoma
FIESTA BOWL, Dec. 28: No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Clemson
MAJOR BOWLS: SUGAR: Georgia vs. Baylor; ORANGE: Florida vs. Virginia; COTTON: Memphis vs. Penn State; ROSE: Oregon vs. Wisconsin.
ACC and AREA TEAMS: BAHAMAS: Charlotte vs. Buffalo; NEW ORLEANS: Appalachian vs. UAB; INDEPENDENCE: Miami vs. Louisiana Tech; MILITARY: North Carolina vs. Temple; PINSTRIPE: Wake Forest vs. Michigan State; QUICK LANE: Pitt vs. Eastern Michigan; MUSIC CITY: Louisville vs. Mississippi State; SUN: Florida State vs. Arizona; BELK: Virginia Tech vs. Kentucky; GATOR: Tennessee vs. Indiana; BIRMINGHAM: Boston College vs. Cincinnati; CITRUS: Alabama vs. Michigan; OUTBACK: Auburn vs. Minnesota.
TOFF/CFP/AP FINAL POLL: 1. LSU 2. Ohio State 3. Clemson 4. Oklahoma 5. Georgia 6. Florida 7. Oregon 8. Baylor 9. Alabama and Auburn (tie) Also, 20. Appalachian.
Southeast Sports Syndicate, 2019
