On Feb. 3, Warren County Middle School recognized and applauded the efforts of its eighth-grade student-athletes, who sacrificed their personal time after school and worked through grueling practices, all while maintaining academic discipline. They exhibited the aspects of competition and sportsmanship as ambassadors of the school, which also recognized the work and dedication of its student-athletes’ parents. Cheerleaders recognized were Aiyanah Alston, Alaila Bryant, Jade Christmas, Amyah Evans, Amiliana Simmons and Azariah Stevenson. Members of the girls’ basketball team who were recognized were: Aiyanah Alston, Jasmine Alston, Jy'Alya Lynch, Layla Lynch, Anna Neal, Amilianna Simmons, Unique Watkins and manager Arianna Brown. Boys’ team members who were recognized were Vincent Austin and Aaron Bolton. Student-athlete honorees are pictured above with coaches and Principal Tracy Neal at far right.