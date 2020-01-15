LSU: The real Tigers tame Clemson
LSU’s Heisman Trophy quarterback turned the tables on Clemson Monday night. After trailing the ACC’s Tigers early, the SEC’s Tigers went on a tear and whipped Clemson 42-25 — finishing the game camped at Clemson’s five-yard line.
Joe Burrow may have been a “one-year wonder” at QB for LSU, but oh, what a year. After whipping Oklahoma in the semifinal game, (with seven TD passes), Burrow and his teammates got off to a slow start against the ACC champs. Clemson was playing at 78 rpms, while LSU’s turntable was stuck on 33 1/3. Clemson was quicker and more ready to play a great game. But LSU cranked up the engines in the second quarter and led at the half. After Clemson scored early in the third quarter to trim the margin to 28-25, LSU controlled the game the rest of the way.
The difference in the game was Burrow, who tossed five TDs and ran for another. Meanwhile, after a good start, Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence looked very ordinary. Burrow finished the season with a record 60 TD passes, including the 12 he threw in the two playoff wins. LSU was just a better team. LSU finished 15-0, with seven wins over teams ranked in the top 10 at some point this season.
HALFTIME HONORS: College football honored what ESPN called the “11 greatest players of all time.” The top two were Jim Brown of Syracuse and Herschel Walker of Georgia — listed at No. 1 and No. 2. Not so fast, says Fearless, who rates Walker the best ever. Brown was the best ever as a pro running back, but Walker was the best as a collegian. As good as the 11 honorees were, when fans talk about the top performer in the championship game, Burrow will likely head the list.
DEACON ON THE MOVE: Wake Forest fans will mourn the loss of star quarterback Jamie Newman. The 6-4, 230-pound dual threat QB, a native of Graham, has graduated and is enrolled at his new school. While Oregon was among Newman’s suitors, Jamie is at Georgia. The Bulldogs are losing star QB Jake Fromm to the NFL, and while the Bulldogs have two freshmen who are rated four-star quarterbacks, they wanted a veteran signal-caller to take over for next season. Newman was the second-best ACC QB, throwing for 2,868 yards and 26 passing TDs, while rushing for 574 yards and six scores.
TOFF FINAL (COMPOSITE) TOP TEN FOR 2019: 1. LSU 2. Clemson 3. Ohio State 4. Georgia 5. Oklahoma 6. Oregon 7. Florida 8. Alabama 9. Baylor 10. Notre Dame.
To all of our loyal readers, a big tip of the sombrero. And special thanks to Craig Champion, aka Cousin Percy, just completing his 27th year with TOFF. As Fearless wraps up his 52nd season, here’s hoping our fans have a great spring and summer. Hope to see you right back here in August for another great season of college football.
