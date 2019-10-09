RESULTS
Sept. 30
4-5 Soccer
Galaxy 1
Crew 2
Galaxy (1)
Silas Cummings
Crew (2)
Jorja Pierce 1 goal, Ashton Hargrove 1 goal
Dynamo 1
Wizards 2
Dynamo (1)
Camden Maynard 1 goal
Wizards (2)
Jaree Kearney 1 goal, Jase Jessup 1 goal
6-9 Soccer
Timbers 4
Red Bulls 0
Timbers (4)
Dawson Harris 2 goals, Logan Harris 2 goals
Red Bulls (0)
No goals scored
10-13 Soccer
Freedom 0
Revolution 1
Freedom (0)
No goals scored
Revolution (1)
Alex Moreno 1 goals
Oct. 1
6-9 Soccer
Fire 1
United 0
Fire (1)
Caiden Rudd 1 goal
Sounders (0)
No goals scored
10-13 Soccer
Earthquakes 2
Revolution 0
Earthquakes (2)
Josh Tucker 2 goals
Revolution (0)
No goals scored
Oct. 3
6-9 Soccer
Sounders 0
Red Bulls 3
Sounders (0)
No goals scored
Red Bulls (3)
Cayden Bobbitt 1 goa, Jayden Bobbitt 1 goal, MacKenzie Holtzman 1 goal
10-13 Soccer
Freedom 1
Earthquakes 5
Freedom (1)
Anna Neal 1 goal
Earthquakes (5)
Waldo Rojas 3 goals, Josh Tucker 1 goal, Aiden Renn 1 goal
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
Thursday, Oct. 17
6-9 Soccer
6 p.m. Red Bulls vs. Sounders
10-13 Soccer
7 p.m. Revolution vs. Earthquakes
Monday, Oct. 21
4-5 Soccer
6 p.m. Wizards vs. Dynamo
6:45 p.m. Crew vs. Galaxy
Tuesday, October 15
10-12 Tackle Football
6:30 p.m. William R. Davie Vikings vs. Warren County Cardinals
Wednesday, October 23
6-9 Soccer
6 p.m. Fire vs. United
10-13 Soccer
7 p.m. Freedom vs. Earthquakes
