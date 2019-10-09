RESULTS

Sept. 30

 

4-5 Soccer

Galaxy 1

Crew 2

 

Galaxy (1)

Silas Cummings

 

Crew (2)

Jorja Pierce 1 goal, Ashton Hargrove 1 goal

 

Dynamo 1

Wizards 2

 

Dynamo (1)

Camden Maynard 1 goal

 

Wizards (2)

Jaree Kearney 1 goal, Jase Jessup 1 goal

 

6-9 Soccer

Timbers 4

Red Bulls 0

 

Timbers (4)

Dawson Harris 2 goals, Logan Harris 2 goals

 

Red Bulls (0)

No goals scored

 

10-13 Soccer

Freedom 0 

Revolution 1 

 

Freedom (0)

No goals scored

 

Revolution (1)

Alex Moreno 1 goals

 

Oct. 1

6-9 Soccer

 

Fire 1

United 0

 

Fire (1)

Caiden Rudd 1 goal

 

Sounders (0)

No goals scored

 

10-13 Soccer

Earthquakes 2

Revolution 0

 

Earthquakes (2)

Josh Tucker 2 goals

 

Revolution (0)

No goals scored

 

Oct. 3

6-9 Soccer

Sounders 0

Red Bulls 3

 

Sounders (0)

No goals scored

 

Red Bulls (3)

Cayden Bobbitt 1 goa, Jayden Bobbitt 1 goal, MacKenzie Holtzman 1 goal

 

10-13 Soccer

Freedom 1

Earthquakes 5

 

Freedom (1)

Anna Neal 1 goal

 

Earthquakes (5)

Waldo Rojas 3 goals, Josh Tucker 1 goal, Aiden Renn 1 goal

 

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

 

Thursday, Oct. 17

6-9 Soccer

6 p.m. Red Bulls vs. Sounders

10-13 Soccer 

7 p.m. Revolution vs. Earthquakes

 

Monday, Oct. 21

4-5 Soccer 

6 p.m. Wizards vs. Dynamo

6:45 p.m. Crew vs. Galaxy

 

Tuesday, October 15

10-12 Tackle Football

6:30 p.m. William R. Davie Vikings vs. Warren County Cardinals

 

Wednesday, October 23

6-9 Soccer

6 p.m. Fire vs. United

10-13 Soccer

7 p.m. Freedom vs. Earthquakes 