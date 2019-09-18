Toto, we’re not in Kansas anymore (or West Virginia, or the Citadel)
The great and magnificent Oz that is hiding behind the curtain (ACC commish John Swofford) is certainly not controlling the goings on so far this football season. If he was, the embarrassing performances of the league last week would not have occurred.
Georgia Tech (the Lion) lost at home to The Citadel (first victory of the season for the Bulldogs – Jeff Sagarin’s 153rd best team in the nation) 27-24. At least it was in overtime, so maybe the Yellow Jackets deserve a little credit? We don’t think so.
Boston College (the Scarecrow) lost at home to arguably (at least before the game) the worst power 5 team in the nation – the Kansas Jayhawks. To make matters worse, they were outscored 41-7 in the last three quarters.
N.C. State (the Tin Man) lost on the road to West Virginia. The previous eight quarters this season, the Mountaineers scored 27 points and gained 465 total yards. In four quarters last Saturday against the Wolfpack, they scored 44 points and gained 445 yards on offense.
The Wicked Witch of the West (Death Valley) beat the second best team in the league 41-6. The former Wicked Witch of the East (Tallahassee) lost in Charlottesville. And the officials couldn’t even get the clock right at the end of the game in Winston-Salem last Friday. We’re not sure if anyone is in Kansas anymore. We can say with certainty that they missed the comfy confines of East or Western Carolina.
We do wish we had been in Athens last weekend when all the good witches of the North and South organized a pink out to support Arkansas State head coach Blake Anderson whose wife Wendy passed away from breast cancer less than a month ago. It was a great example of how the good far outweighs the bad in college football. And now let’s breakout the dartboard to go over this week’s games….
BOSTON COLLEGE AT RUTGERS: If Kansas is not the worst power 5 team in the nation, Rutgers is. If the Golden Eagles lose here – oh boy... Boston College 21, Rutgers 17.
WESTERN MICHIGAN AT SYRACUSE: The Orange started the year with the mainstream sports media calling them the second best team in the ACC. Now, not so much. At least they get back in the win column this week…Syracuse 27, Western Michigan 23.
CENTRAL FLORIDA AT PITTSBURGH: The Panthers played a close one in Happy Valley last weekend. Bad thing is, the Golden Knights might be better than Penn State…. UCF 30, Pittsburgh 17.
CENTRAL MICHIGAN AT MIAMI: The Hurricanes looked good last week in blowing out Bethune Cookman for their first win of the season. They will get their second victory in this one against the Chippewas…Miami 41, Central Michigan 10.
OLD DOMINION AT VIRGINIA: The Monarchs lost to Virginia Tech by 14 points earlier this year. We’ll find out how to compare the Hokies to the Cavaliers here. Our guess is that UVA is much better…Virginia 42, Old Dominion 13.
CHARLOTTE AT CLEMSON: The 49ers must be getting paid a boatload for this one. The only question is how long will the Tiger starters play. Even the second string for Clemson would be favored by at least 30….Clemson 56, UNCC 7.
LOUISVILLE AT FLORIDA STATE: The Noles are looking at a long season if they don’t win this one. The Cards are much better under new coach Scott Satterfield, but this is a must for FSU and coach Willie Taggart. We think Florida State’s edge in talent shows…Florida State 30, Louisville 20.
WILLIAM & MARY AT EAST CAROLINA: Bill and Mary aren’t Navy or N.C. State, but unfortunately for the Pirates, they aren’t Gardner Webb either. ECU can’t sleep here, but we don’t see any way they lose this one in Dowdy Ficklen…East Carolina 31, William and Mary 24.
BALL STATE AT N.C. STATE: The Pack will get back on track here at home, but they have to get their passing offense straightened out or it will be tough sledding when they get into league play. 4.6 yards per pass attempt (last week’s stat) will not get them to a bowl game….N.C. State 42, Ball State 21.
ELON AT WAKE FOREST: The Deacons proved last week that they might be the best team in the Tarheel State. Their visitors from Burlington won’t present too much of a challenge here, but that’s OK. With four of the next six at home and the ACC in the doldrums, we think WFU has a chance to be undefeated when they go to Clemson in mid-November. Wouldn’t that be something….Wake Forest 49, Elon 14.
APPALACHIAN STATE AT NORTH CAROLINA: Their fans will hate us saying it, but this is the Mountaineer’s Super Bowl. New coach Eliah Drinkwitz had success against Carolina as the N.C. State offensive coordinator, but we think the new look Heels under Mack Brown will have enough to get the win at home. That assumes new QB Sam Howell finds the ice water in his veins that was too warm last Friday….UNC 27, App State 20.
OTHER MAJOR GAMES THIS WEEKEND: Georgia over Notre Dame, Texas A&M over Auburn, Florida over Tennessee, LSU over Vanderbilt, Mississippi State over Kentucky, Missouri over South Carolina, Ole Miss over Cal (upset), Alabama over Southern Miss, Arkansas over San Jose State, Michigan over Wisconsin, Utah over Southern Cal, Boise State over Air Force, Ohio State over Miami Ohio, Washington over BYU (close), TCU over SMU, Oregon over Stanford, Oklahoma State over Texas, Colorado over Arizona State, Washington State over UCLA.
TOFF TOP TEN THIS WEEK: 1. Clemson 2. Alabama 3. Georgia 4. Oklahoma 5. Ohio State 6. LSU 7. Auburn 8. Notre Dame 9. Wisconsin 10. Texas
Southeast Sports Syndicate, 2019
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.