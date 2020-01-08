The Warren County Recreation Department continues to offer indoor recreation opportunities at the John Graham Gym in Warrenton this winter.
The gym is open regular hours Monday through Friday for indoor walking from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Free play basketball for adults usually occurs on Monday and Wednesday afternoons.
From January through March, the gym will also be open from 1-5 p.m. on Saturdays and 4-7 p.m. on Sundays. The goal is to have hours more in line with the Warren County Schools’ holiday break schedule, as well as to provide residents with an opportunity to continue recreation during winter weather.
The gym continues to be open for pickleball on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m.-noon.
The John Graham Gym is at 113 Wilcox St., Warrenton.
For more information, call the recreation office at 252-257-2272
