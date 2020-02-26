Warren County High School’s Athletic Department was awarded a grant of $1,000 from the SantaFe Natural Tobacco Company in Oxford and a donation of $500 from the State Employees Association of North Carolina in Butner.
The contributions were announced by the Warren County Board of Education recently. Students from the three high schools in the local public school district are eligible to participate in sports offered at WCHS.
The donation from the State Employees Association has been designated to help the athletic department purchase needed equipment.
Funding for the Santa Fe Natural Tobacco Company grant is made possible through a grant from the Right Decision Right Now: Be Tobacco Free program funded by R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company.
Victoria Trotman, Sante Fe Natural Tobacco Company machine operator, made the presentation during a ceremony at Warren New Tech High School.
She also presented, “It’s All About Me,” a program designed to help youth make good decisions. Trotman said that the program focuses on showing young people that making right decisions becomes easier if they think about their choices in light of how they will affect their lives: where they want to go, what they want to do, and how a situation or issue will impact them and their plans.
Accepting the grant on behalf of the athletic department were Warren County High School Athletic Director Wanda Thompson, athletes and Health students.
