LUCI WELDON/The Warren Record

A ceremony marks the presentation of a grant from Santa Fe Natural Tobacco Company to the Warren County High School Athletic Department. Pictured, from the left, are, front row: Janiece Hargrove, Quay’Mey Branch, Luke Ross and Logan Ross; back row: Jabari Gavin, Rocky Stone, Shaniya Jones, Santa Fe machine operator Victoria Trotman, Mia Fleming, Jaylan Johnson and Warren County High School Athletic Director Wanda Thompson. Not pictured: Santa Fe packing mechanic Bryan Cox.