Warrenton, NC (27589)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 35F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 35F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.