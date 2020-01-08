WCHS runner up.jpg

IVAN RICHARDSON/The Warren Record

The Warren County Eagles’ varsity boys take the runner-up trophy during the Christmas Tournament held Dec. 26-28 at Northampton County. While the Eagles fell just short of the championship, they upset the homestanding Jaguars 67-54. Warren County was led by Andrew Smith with 24 points, Jeremy Daniels with 13 points and Joshua Henderson with 12 points.