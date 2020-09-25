As happy as you can be for ACC and mid-major football, the week ahead brings back the best conference in college football. The SEC, with six teams ranked in the top ten, will kick it off with the first of ten games for each team this season — all against league foes. The schedules are brutal.
The Big Ten won’t start until Oct. 24 and favorite Ohio State has a schedule that can only be described in one word: “klempsonish,” a synonym for “pattycake,” meaning — could your schedule be any easier? Each Big Ten team will have eight regular season games. Ohio State is the best team in the league and gets the easiest schedule? In the middle of this season, in succession, Ohio State plays Rutgers, Maryland, Indiana, and Illinois. A trip to Penn State appears to be the Buckeyes’ only hurdle to its fourth consecutive league title and possibly a spot in the BCS playoff.
There are some good ACC and SEC games this weekend. Time for Fearless, Cousin Percy, and Junior to mount the dart board and toss ‘em to see whozza gonna win this week’s big games.
FLORIDA STATE AT MIAMI: Miami looks like the third or fourth best ACC team this year. QB D-Eriq King is the second or third-best ACC quarterback. After their disappointing opening loss to Georgia Tech, it has been a long two weeks for the Seminoles. An upset win at Miami will be the salve FSU needs to recover. Won’t get it. Miami 31, Florida State 23.
NOTRE DAME AT WAKE FOREST: No doubt the Irish are the second-best team in the ACC. Fearless sez they will improve each week. Wake Forest gave it everything they had Saturday night at N. C. State. But without QB Jamie Newman and WR Sage Surratt, the Deacons just aren’t the same. They aren’t bad either, but their schedule is the toughest in the nation at this point. Notre Dame 38, Wake Forest 20.
LOUISVILLE AT PITTSBURGH: Pitt looked good in dispatching Syracuse while Louisville was a no-show on defense in their loss to Miami. Close, could go either way. Fearless says Pitt 31, Louisville 28.
GEORGIA TECH AT SYRACUSE: Fearless sez we will find out if the youngsters at Tech can forget last Saturday’s whipping to UCF. Fearless says they can and they have. Syracuse is desperate for a win. Sometimes desperation is a huge motivator. Georgia Tech 30, Syracuse 28.
DUKE AT VIRGINIA: Duke played well enough to win last week, but five turnovers will kill you every time. The Blue Devils have the advantage of two games under their belts while this is Virginia’s opener. Expect the Wahoos to be rusty out of the gate, so Duke needs to jump on them early. Could be an OT affair. Virginia 31, Duke 27.
CENTRAL FLORIDA AT EAST CAROLINA: UCF looked like world beaters on offense in their win at Georgia Tech. They aren’t ranked for nothing. A tough opener for ECU even if it is a home game. Won’t matter. UCF 49, East Carolina 24.
N. C. STATE AT VIRGINIA TECH: State showed a lot of poise and a ton of grit in its opening win. It was a “must-have” game for the Wolfpack. Their running game was impressive and made up for a porous 3-4 defense, of which Fearless is not a fan. Better stop up those holes or this could be a long night in Blacksburg. Tech’s belated opener and could be close. Virginia Tech 35, N. C. State 27.
OTHER MAJOR GAMES THIS WEEKEND: Alabama over Missouri, Georgia over Arkansas, Auburn over Kentucky, Oklahoma over Kansas State, Florida over Mississippi, LSU over Mississippi State, Texas over Texas Tech, Cincinnati over Army (even,) Boston College over Texas State, Texas A & M over Vanderbilt, Appalachian over Campbell, and the best game of the night, Tennessee over South Carolina.
TOFF COMPOSITE TOP TEN: 1. Clemson 2. Alabama 3. Oklahoma 4. Georgia 5. Florida 6. LSU 7. Notre Dame 8. Auburn 9. Texas 10. Texas A & M. Also, 13. UNC 18. Virginia Tech.
