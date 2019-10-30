Don’t be bringing up math. This is a football column!
In middle school math class, we learned about something called the transitive property. If A equals B and B equals C, then A equals C. The football version of this would be if A beats B and B beats C, the A beats C. That is a pretty simple equation, but it does provide a check on how accurate your picks might be.
Let’s see how this equation applies to the ACC Coastal Division. This year Georgia Tech beat Miami. Miami beat Virginia. Virginia beat Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh beat Duke. Duke beat Virginia Tech. Virginia Tech beat North Carolina. North Carolina beat Georgia Tech. The perfect transitive circle. It makes it hard to pick these games, and it won’t happen in any other conference division this year. It rarely ever happens.
This is the most equally matched division in college football. The standings this week are as follows: UNC 3-2. UVA 3-2. Virginia Tech 2-2. Pitt 2-2. Duke 2-3. Miami 2-3. Georgia Tech 1-3. It won’t happen because of Georgia Tech, but it’s possible everyone could finish 4-4. Parity. Or mediocrity, depending on how you look at it.
Compare that with the Atlantic. Where would the best team in the Coastal finish in the Atlantic. Ahead of Clemson. Forget that. Wake Forest. Nope. Florida State. Probably not (UVA did beat FSU). Louisville. Maybe, but no. Boston College. We’ll say yes. So based on our analysis, the BEST team in the Coastal is probably the 4½ best team in the Atlantic.
That puts them right in the middle. 4 and 4. Mediocre. That says it all for the division this year. As of today for the title game, we have Clemson as a 21-point favorite over any team in the Coastal. And we are being kind. We know things are cyclical, or maybe the ACC should think about shuffling up the divisions.
With that, let’s get out the dartboard and see whooza gonna win this week’s games:
WOFFORD AT CLEMSON: If Dabo is smart he will start this game with the backups and see how it goes. The only positive for the Tigers in this one is there are no injuries…Clemson 56, Wofford 7.
PITTSBURGH AT GEORGIA TECH: Tech is coming off a week’s rest, so that should be in their favor here. The Panthers also lost the last time on the Flats by 18. But that was a different Georgia Tech team. We think Pitt bounces back from last week’s disappointing loss to get the W…. Pittsburgh 27, Georgia Tech 17.
BOSTON COLLEGE AT SYRACUSE: There have been seven upsets in the last nine meetings in this one. Our number says Syracuse should be favored at home. We think BC bounces back from last week’s whuppin and rushes for around 300 yards again. Look for the eighth upset out of 10…Boston College 27, Syracuse 21.
VIRGINIA TECH AT NOTRE DAME: The Hokies are 5-2. We would have guessed the opposite based on our perception of how they have played this year. The Irish are coming off a whuppin in Ann Arbor and will be looking to put that one behind them. Visiting team has won the last two here, and VaTech is coming off a bye week. Can a rested VPI squad pull off the upset? Nope…Notre Dame 35, Virginia Tech 20.
MIAMI AT FLORIDA STATE: Back in the day when the ACC expanded, this was the matchup that everyone envisioned would be for the ACC title year after year. It has happened 0 times. (Bonus question – name the three teams that have never played for the title. Answer at the bottom). Miami has won two in a row, including at three TD comebacks to win last year. Noles get revenge Saturday…Florida State 28, Miami 24.
CINCINNATI AT EAST CAROLINA: We thought the Pirates would pull off the upset last week, but they were never in it after the opening KO return TD. It has been a rough year in Greenville, but we think new head coach Mike Houston was a great hire and will have things turned around sooner rather than later. The Bearcats might be the AAC’s best team, with their only loss this year in the horseshoe to Ohio State. Dowdy Ficklen ain’t the shoe…. Cincinnati 42, East Carolina 13.
N.C. STATE AT WAKE FOREST: The home team is 10-2 for the last 12 games. The Preachers are probably the second-best team in the ACC. N.C State might be the second worst (we will allow they had the least margin for injury issues, and they have been hit hard on that end). Wake’s backup QB would start for the Wolfpack. This is a noon kickoff, and State has been blown out in three away noon kickoffs so far this year. Throw all that into the computer, and it spits out….Wake Forest 42, N.C. State 21.
VIRGINIA AT NORTH CAROLINA: Carolina’s resurgence (they were 1-7 last year after eight games) in Mack 2.0 has been fun to watch. The Tarheels are 12 points from being undefeated. But they are also 10 points from being 1-7. We also thought the Wahoos were the best team in the Coastal heading into the season, but they have been average to say the least. Historically, UVA has not played well in second of back-to-back road games. Carolina is also 3-1 in revenge games this year. So look for the fourth revenge win here in a reversal of last year’s score…North Carolina 31, Virginia 21.
OTHER MAJOR GAMES THIS WEEKEND: Appalachian State over Georgia Southern, Middle Tennessee over Charlotte, Georgia over Florida (huge game - loser is out of the national playoff picture), South Carolina over Vanderbilt, Auburn over Ole Miss, Mississippi State over Arkansas, Tennessee over UAB, Baylor over West Virginia, Oklahoma State over TCU, Washington over Utah, Memphis over SMU, Oregon over USC.
TOFF TOP TEN THIS WEEK: 1. Alabama 2. Clemson 3. LSU 4. Ohio State 5. Florida 6. Georgia 7. Penn State 8. 9. Oregon 10. Auburn.
ACC TITLE GAME NO SHOWS – Virginia (who may get off the list this year). Louisville (who almost got there in the Lamar Jackson years). And N.C. State (If we were betting, they will be the last team left on this list at some point.)
ACKNOWLEDGEMENT – We use Phil Steele’s College Football magazine as a reference. A lot of the stats we put in the columns comes from it. This is our yearly high five to a great publication.
Southeast Sports Syndicate, 2019
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.