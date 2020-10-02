In the most disjointed year in memory, is there any surprise that college football is off to a crazy start? Already, defending national champion LSU and Oklahoma, a playoff favorite, have tasted defeat.
Nobody expected LSU to repeat its dominating 15-0 season and win another championship. The Tigers lost 19 of their 22 starters from 2019. And no one, and Fearless means no one, expected Kansas State to go to Oklahoma and knock off the Sooners. The same KSU team that lost on its home field to Arkansas State. Both LSU and Oklahoma had one thing in common: their defenses couldn’t stop their opponents.
The same could be said for this year’s media darling, Florida. QB Kyle Trask threw six touchdown passes against Ole Miss, but the Gator defense, usually one of the nation’s best, gave up 35 points to one of the SEC’s weakest teams. Another team on the radar is Texas, which staged a miraculous comeback to edge Texas Tech, 63-56, in overtime. Great win, but it was Texas Tech who scored that 56. Texas finished ninth in defense in the Big 12 last year. It’s deja vu all over again.
The one top five team that looked good on defense was Georgia. The Bulldogs quickly found out what life after QB Jake Fromm may be like — sputtering on offense — unless injured transfer QB JT Daniels is ready to play — like ready this week. But the Dawg’s defense looked like the best in the land, same as last year, in Georgia’s 37-10 win at Arkansas. Arkansas scored a touchdown early in the game, then Georgia shut the door on them.
In the ACC, Miami looked great again and may challenge Notre Dame as the anointed team “most likely to lose” to Clemson in the title tilt in December. Fearless thinks that trio has separated themselves from the remainder of the league.
Cousin Percy, aka Craig Champion, will be back in the saddle next week as the Cousin starts his 26th season of writing a few columns each year. Fearless has the week off but will return very soon. One other note: in rating the top ten CFB teams, Fearless will wait to rank Big Ten and Pac-12 teams after they begin play in about a month.
CAMPBELL AT WAKE FOREST: Campbell has looked good at times in playing all three FBS games away from home. As for Wake Forest, their game last week with Notre Dame was postponed. That allowed the Deacons to regroup following an 0-2 start. The Deacons’ last easy win — it’s Wake Forest 49, Campbell 14.
EAST CAROLINA AT GEORGIA STATE: As predicted, ECU got drilled in their home opener against a ranked UCF team. Georgia State won’t be nearly as good, so a win here is possible. Fearless says this one is close, but the Pirates will win. East Carolina 34, Georgia State 24.
VIRGINIA AT CLEMSON: Virginia finally got to play last week and looked solid in dispatching Duke. Clemson is 2-0 and has played Wake Forest and The Citadel. Finally, playing a team that might have a winning record. Won’t matter. Quit snoring, Tiger fans. Clemson 45, Virginia 17.
VIRGINIA TECH AT DUKE: Last week the Hokies were missing 23 players due to the virus, but still cruised to an easy win over State. Duke has struggled with three tough games and playing a top 25 team won’t help. Fearless expects a 100% effort from the Devils but gives this one to Tech anyway. Virginia Tech 38, Duke 20.
N. C. STATE AT PITTSBURGH: Stop me if you’ve seen this movie before. State’s defensive line gets beaten every game. The secondary is porous and DB Khalid Martin got hurt in the VT game. (Martin was hospitalized but released the next day.) Pitt is off to a great start and will win this one easily. Pitt 42, N. C. State 24.
NORTH CAROLINA AT BOSTON COLLEGE: The Tar Heels have been idle for two weeks and rust could be a factor. Boston College is a sneaky team and could surprise UNC. Enough for an upset? North Carolina 34, Boston College 27.
OTHER MAJOR GAMES THIS WEEKEND: Alabama over Texas A &M, Georgia over Auburn (even,) Florida over South Carolina, Tennessee over Missouri, West Virginia over Baylor, Texas over TCU, Oklahoma over Iowa State, Oklahoma State over Kansas, Kentucky over Ole Miss, Florida State over Jacksonville State, and Air Force over Navy.
TOFF TOP TEN: 1. Clemson 2. Alabama 3. Georgia 4. Florida 5. Notre Dame 6. Auburn 7. Miami 8. Texas 9. UCF 10. Texas A & M. Also, 11. UNC 21. Virginia Tech.
Southeast Sports Syndicate, 2020.
