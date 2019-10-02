The Hercules Powerlifting Team, coached by Roy Talley, competed in the IBP Regional Push Pull Championship & IBP Bench Press Classic in North Wilkesboro on Sept. 14 and brought back several records and trophies.
Local lifters competing were Kirk Richardson, Steve Richardson, Jasper Woodard and Joshua Boyd.
Kirk Richardson, 220 class, won first place in Police/Fire/Military Pure Raw Bench with a bench press of 320 pounds.
The newest event in Ironboy Powerlifting is the “Touch and Go” Bench Press. Local lifters broke several records at the recent competition.
Steve Richardson, 181 class, won first place in Master 60-64 Raw with a “Touch and Go” bench press of 250 pounds.
Jasper Woodard, 181 class, won first place in Master 65-69 Pure Raw with a “Touch and Go” bench press of 200 pounds.
Joshua Boyd, 308 class, won first place in Novice Raw with a “Touch and Go” bench press of 365 pounds.
