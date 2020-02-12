SourceURL:file:///Volumes/WR/Feb.%2012%20copy%20%26%20pics/Sports/rec%20report.doc

RESULTS

 

Feb. 3

6-9 Basketball

 

Wolfpack 3  4  2  9 – 17

Deacons 0  2  0  2 – 4

 

Wolfpack (17)

Jamie Hargrove 9 pts, Zaliah Lynch 6 pts, Ahmad Evans 2 pts

 

Deacons (4)

Caiden Rudd 4 pts

 

Cavaliers 0  0  0  5 – 5

Blue Devils 0  7  5  4  – 16

 

Cavaliers (5)

Khamari Crews 5 pts

 

Blue Devils (16)

Ethan Davis 10 pts, Chase Bolton 5 pts, Landon Wells 1 pt

 

Yellow Jackets 4  1  0  2 – 7

Tigers 5  0  2  2  – 9

 

Yellow Jackets (7)

Jaiden Turner 4 pts, Kaevon Alexander 3 pts

 

Tigers (9)

Tion Boyd 5 pts, Ricky Cozart 2 pts, Arieh Williams 2 pts

 

Feb. 4

10-12 Basketball

 

Bobcats 2  2  0  3 – 7

76ers 2  4  5  3 – 14

 

Bobcats (7)

Tashad Kearney 4 pts, Elijah Stevenson 2 pts, Jeremiahe Kearney 1 pt

 

76ers (14)

JAveon Fields 6 pts, TrAli Hyman 6 pts, Erik Kearney 2 pts

 

Hornets 2  4  10  4 – 20

Celtics 2  2  9  9 – 22

 

Hornets (20)

Jackson Adcock 8 pts, Mariah Harris 4 pts, Marius Hammie 4 pts, Matthew Harris 2 pts, Zykise Thurman 2 pts

 

Celtics (22)

Kareem Williams 8 pts, Zihquez Lynch 6 pts, Amir Evans 6 pts, Keldric Taylor 2 pts

 

Feb. 5

6-9 Basketball

 

Yellow Jackets 2  0  0 14 – 16

Wolfpack 6  2  4  2 – 14

 

Yellow Jackets (16)

Jaiden Turner 9 pts, Jermare Kearney 6 pts, Kaevon Alexander 1 pt

 

Wolfpack (14)

Jamie Hargrove 12 pts, Zaliah Lynch 2 pts

 

Blue Devils 0  2  0  4 – 6

Tigers 10  4  6  6  – 26

 

Blue Devils (6)

Chase Bolton 4 pts, Chase Bowman 2 pts

 

Tigers (26)

Arieh Williams 8 pts, Tion Boyd 8 pts, Ayden Williams 4 pts, Jeremiah Strong 4 pts, Ricky Cozart 2 pts

 

Cavaliers 0  2  4  4  – 10

Deacons 2 0  0  6  – 8

 

Cavaliers (10)

Kindal Moss 6 pts, Khamari Crews 4 pts

 

Deacons (8)

Dallas Rudd 6 pts, Sharnasha Townes 2 pts

 

 

 

 