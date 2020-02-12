SourceURL:file:///Volumes/WR/Feb.%2012%20copy%20%26%20pics/Sports/rec%20report.doc
RESULTS
Feb. 3
6-9 Basketball
Wolfpack 3 4 2 9 – 17
Deacons 0 2 0 2 – 4
Wolfpack (17)
Jamie Hargrove 9 pts, Zaliah Lynch 6 pts, Ahmad Evans 2 pts
Deacons (4)
Caiden Rudd 4 pts
Cavaliers 0 0 0 5 – 5
Blue Devils 0 7 5 4 – 16
Cavaliers (5)
Khamari Crews 5 pts
Blue Devils (16)
Ethan Davis 10 pts, Chase Bolton 5 pts, Landon Wells 1 pt
Yellow Jackets 4 1 0 2 – 7
Tigers 5 0 2 2 – 9
Yellow Jackets (7)
Jaiden Turner 4 pts, Kaevon Alexander 3 pts
Tigers (9)
Tion Boyd 5 pts, Ricky Cozart 2 pts, Arieh Williams 2 pts
Feb. 4
10-12 Basketball
Bobcats 2 2 0 3 – 7
76ers 2 4 5 3 – 14
Bobcats (7)
Tashad Kearney 4 pts, Elijah Stevenson 2 pts, Jeremiahe Kearney 1 pt
76ers (14)
JAveon Fields 6 pts, TrAli Hyman 6 pts, Erik Kearney 2 pts
Hornets 2 4 10 4 – 20
Celtics 2 2 9 9 – 22
Hornets (20)
Jackson Adcock 8 pts, Mariah Harris 4 pts, Marius Hammie 4 pts, Matthew Harris 2 pts, Zykise Thurman 2 pts
Celtics (22)
Kareem Williams 8 pts, Zihquez Lynch 6 pts, Amir Evans 6 pts, Keldric Taylor 2 pts
Feb. 5
6-9 Basketball
Yellow Jackets 2 0 0 14 – 16
Wolfpack 6 2 4 2 – 14
Yellow Jackets (16)
Jaiden Turner 9 pts, Jermare Kearney 6 pts, Kaevon Alexander 1 pt
Wolfpack (14)
Jamie Hargrove 12 pts, Zaliah Lynch 2 pts
Blue Devils 0 2 0 4 – 6
Tigers 10 4 6 6 – 26
Blue Devils (6)
Chase Bolton 4 pts, Chase Bowman 2 pts
Tigers (26)
Arieh Williams 8 pts, Tion Boyd 8 pts, Ayden Williams 4 pts, Jeremiah Strong 4 pts, Ricky Cozart 2 pts
Cavaliers 0 2 4 4 – 10
Deacons 2 0 0 6 – 8
Cavaliers (10)
Kindal Moss 6 pts, Khamari Crews 4 pts
Deacons (8)
Dallas Rudd 6 pts, Sharnasha Townes 2 pts
