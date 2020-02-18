Fearless’ recruiting finale salutes Georgia and Clemson
National signing day for college football teams is over, and if your lovable prognosticator has learnt — yes, learnt — one thang, in recruiting, every good high school senior a team can get, they will. It ain’t over until it’s over.
Recruiting is fluid, and some top recruits will change their minds on signing day. So yes, it ain’t over ‘til the fat coach sings. The coaches have sung, and here’s the final CFB team recruiting ratings for 2020.
For the second time in three years, Georgia has the No. 1 recruiting class. In Coach Kirby Smart’s four years as head coach, the Bulldog classes rate Nos. 3, 1, 2 and 1. And this year’s rating does not include graduate transfer QB Jamie Newman. The Wake Forest star and Graham native was handpicked by Smart to replace the NFL-bound Jake Fromm at the helm. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Bulldogs studied every transfer QB and rated Newman as the best. Georgia also got 10 of the top 50-rated players in America.
Clemson is the second-ranked team in recruiting and easily the best in the ACC. While 247 Sports rates them third, ESPN has them first. Fearless says second when you count Newman for Georgia. The ACC is second to the SEC team-wise. While the SEC has six of the top eight recruiting teams, the ACC has five in the top 20.
North Carolina signed five players rated four-star by 247 Sports, with DE Desmond Evans, Sanford, NC/Lee County, rated as the second-best player by ESPN, but a high four-star by 247 Sports, which ranks him at No. 43. N.C. State improved their position on signing day with a pair of top 250 four-stars in WR Porter Rooks, Charlotte/ Myers Park, and DT Davin Vann, Cary/Cary.
Here’s the 247/ESPN composite team rankings for the nation’s Top 10 and the ACC and area teams.
TOP TEN: 1. Georgia 2. Clemson 3. Alabama 4. LSU 5. Ohio State 6. Texas A&M 7. Auburn 8. Florida 9. Texas 10. Oklahoma.
ACC and Area Rankings with national ranking listed: 2. Clemson 15. Miami 16. Notre Dame 17. North Carolina 20. Florida State 26. Georgia Tech 41. N.C. State 48. Virginia 56. Wake Forest 58. Duke 65. Virginia Tech. 70. East Carolina.
As we close out the recruiting season, Fearless offers congratulations to the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. Let me be the second person to congratulate “the state of Kansas,” on the victory. Well, Fearless has actually been to the Chiefs’ Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri—so a salute to that state. Sorry Kansas.
NEXT UP: The Masters and Augusta National Women’s Amateur golf tourneys in early April.
Southeast Sports Syndicate, 2020
