The Warren County High School Eagles ended the football season with Senior Night on Nov. 8 and a 48-22 victory over the Louisburg Warriors. The win was the Eagles' second in as many weeks.
Coach V.J. Hunt told the newspaper that his graduating seniors — Deaven Hawkins, Rocky Mills, Malik Hargrove, Elder Biddle, Devon Henry and Charlie Alston — accepted their leadership role this year eagerly and were among the key players in the victory over the Warriors.
"Deaven Hawkins had the best game of his career," he said.
Hawkins rushed for 225 yards and three touchdowns. He also was 4-5 passing for 58 yards and two passing touchdowns.
Hunt said that Hargrove ran the ball four times for 23 yards and a touchdown.
Mills caught a pass for 23 yards and a touchdown, and grabbed an interception.
Among other players, Jay Goode ran the ball 11 times for 109 yards and a touchdown, and he caught a pass for 17 yards and a touchdown.
Hunt repeated his praise for his senior players.
"I'm very proud of these guys and for what they did this season," he said.
