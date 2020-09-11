Keep your fingers crossed that the corona virus doesn’t wipe out the greatest of all sports—college football. While the Big Ten and Pac-12 have cancelled their fall seasons, the ACC is on schedule to begin this week. The SEC, with six teams in the “week one” AP Top Ten, will kick off Sept. 26.
The season will be shorter, with the power three leagues playing conference games only, with a “plus-one” non-league opponent tossed in for some. The situation with COVID-19 is fluid and there is no guarantee any of the conferences will play a full season. The pandemic, which has been contracted by more than 6.3 million Americans and killed over 190,000, is the unknown factor surrounding all activity.
The Black Lives Matter movement is also dealing with systemic racism in America. On ESPN’s “College Game Day” show Saturday, analyst and Ohio State legend Kirk Herbstreit became very emotional when talking about the problem of social injustice in America. “This is not okay, we’ve got to do better,” he said. He then recounted a fabled quote Stanford coach David Shaw recently shared with him.
“Justice will not be served until those who are unaffected are as outraged as those who are.”
As Fearless enters his 53rd season of forecasting college games, a note to our new readers. The “original” fearless forecaster and his crew of Cousin Percy (Craig Champion,) and Junior are ready with the darts. Junior will mount the board on the tailgate of his pickup, unfold the chairs around the driveway, and we’ll toss the magic darts and tell you in advance whozza gonna win this week’s games. Since 1968, Fearless has the highest percentage of correct picks in the USA. Also, a tip of the sombrero to our secretary, Patti O’Furniture, who does a good job every week.
AP TOP TEN RANKINGS: 1. Clemson 2. Alabama 3. Georgia 4. Oklahoma 5. LSU 6. Florida 7. Notre Dame 8. Auburn 9. Texas A & M 10. Texas. Also, 12. North Carolina 16. Tennessee.
UAB AT MIAMI: A Thursday night clash that should be a cakewalk for the Hurricanes. UAB has one game under its belt and is coming off a good season. In a watered-down ACC, Miami might be the third-best team. No problem here. ‘Canes new QB D’Eriq King gets the job done. Miami 48, UAB 14.
GEORGIA TECH AT FLORIDA STATE: The ACC media voted the ‘Ramblin Wreck at the bottom of the standings. Not so fast……. Fearless thinks the Jackets will be better than predicted. Florida State’s off-season with new coach Mike Norvell has not gone smoothly. There’s turmoil in Tallahassee but some good wins will revive the Seminoles. Closer than expected, it’s FSU 31, Georgia Tech 20.
CLEMSON AT WAKE FOREST: Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence just released a five-point plan for CFB to address racial injustice in society—to be signed by all the players. With that doc done, when the Heisman favorite hits Winston-Salem, he will lead the no. 1 Tigers to a big win. Clemson 49, Wake Forest 10.
DUKE AT NOTRE DAME: The ACC “reschedule” didn’t do Duke any favors. Notre Dame is loaded and has veteran QB Ian Book back in the saddle. Duke might have the ACC’s best coach, but the Irish have the bodies. Notre Dame 45, Duke 14.
SYRACUSE AT NORTH CAROLINA: A good friend of Fearless, the late Herman Rooker, once told me if he could hire just one “salesman” for his office furniture company it would be Mack Brown. After two seasons finishing last in the ACC, the Heels perked up when Brown rode back into Chapel Hill. The Heels went just 7-6 last year, but they have added some talent. An easy opener for the Heels. UNC 34, Syracuse 17.
OTHER GAMES THIS WEEKEND: Louisville over Western Kentucky, Pitt over Austin Peay, Appalachian over Charlotte, Oklahoma over Missouri State, Texas over UTEP, Kansas over Coastal Carolina, South Florida over The Citadel, Army over UL-Monroe, and Georgia Southern over Campbell.
Southeast Sports Syndicate, 2020.
