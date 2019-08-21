Saddle up, its time for college football
Howdy friends—are you ready for the 2019 college football season? Tired of the hot dog days of summer? Ready for the 52nd season of the Fearless Forecaster's prognostications?
For all our new readers, this is how the nation's No. 1 forecaster makes it happen ever' week.
Fearless, Cousin Percy, and Junior set up the foldin' lawn chairs under the big oak and around the gravel driveway. They mount a dartboard on the tailgate, open up the cooler, and toss the darts to determine in advance whooza gonna win ever' game. Fearless has maintained his "91 purcent correct" number picked for the past half-century. Let's do it again.
On the national scene ever' pigskin junkie who calls himself an "expert" is forecastin' a repeat of Clemson and Alabama in next January's CFB title game. Fearless ain't too far off that pick either. Clemson lost most of their line to the NFL. Can they break in a new bunch of heavies and go undefeated in the ACC? Darn right they can. While the other ACC teams are scramblin' for crumbs, the Tigers are eatin' all the cookies. The ACC is weak. Clemson shouldn't even have to play their starters in the fourth quarter of any league game this year.
As for Alabama, they are again loaded and their schedule is favorable for another SEC title. LSU might be the only SEC West club that can stay close to them. Then in a possible "Part Three" matchup, Georgia may the only team talented enough to stop another Tiger-Tide tilt for the national championship.
Big changes in the ACC start with new coaches at UNC and Louisville. Louisville hired Scott Satterfield from Appalachian. It was a great hire. Satterfield's six-year record was 51-24 and 40-11 the past four seasons.
At North Carolina, the Tar Heels brought back former coach Mack Brown. Was this nostalgia or desperation? Brown's career mark of 244-122-1 is impressive. After UNC (69-46-1 record), he led Texas to a 158-48 mark. But the Longhorns were just 30-21 in his last four seasons at the helm. Fearless sees this hire as a short-term fix. Brown will be 68 years old next week.
Fearless thinks a terrific hire is East Carolina bringing in James Madison coach Mike Houston. Like Satterfield, Houston's record is outstanding. His record of 80-25 is gaudy, and he was 37-6 the last three years at JMU, including an FCS national championship in 2016. It looks like UNC is going for the quick fix, while Louisville and ECU are looking to rebuild their programs. UNC should have hired Houston—two years ago.
Time to once again pull out the magic darts and tell you right now whoz gonna win the first games. Miami plays Florida this week. The Clemson-GT game is Thursday, Aug. 29.
MIAMI vs. FLORIDA at Orlando: The season opener Saturday night is an unknown. Miami was still searchin' for a QB a few days ago. Normally a great defensive team, the Gators were huntin' bodies for that side of the ball this summer. Make no mistake about this one--it is a "home" game for the Gators. Is the ACC really that bad? We'll find out soon enough. Florida 31, Miami 21.
GEORGIA TECH at CLEMSON: New Tech coach Geoff Collins brings a lot of enthusiasm to the flats, but this is a potential massacre for the Jackets. Who scheduled this one for an opener? Clemson 45, Georgia Tech 14.
TOFF TOP 10: 1. Clemson 2. Alabama 3. Georgia 4. Oklahoma 5. Ohio State 6. LSU 7. Oregon 8. Texas A&M 9. Florida 10. Texas.
