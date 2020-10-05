The Warren County High School Athletic Department recognizes a number of student-athletes for their outstanding performance during the 2019-20 school year.

Normally, athletes are honored each year during the school’s Athletic Banquet. However, the 2019-20 event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Student-athletes receiving recognition are as follows:

Football

MVP: Deaven Hawkins

Best Offense: Jay Goode

Best Defense: Wesley Hawkins

Best All Around: Reginald Douglas

Specialist of the Year: Uriel Solano

Defensive Back of the Year: Ke’Andre Richardson

Rookie of the Year: Theo Madison

Best Lineman: Semaj Alexander

Newcomer Award: Elder Bittle and Devon Harvey

Senior Award: Rocky Mills

Team Before Self: Malik Hargrove

All Conference: Deaven Hawkins, Jay Goode and Reginald Douglas

Douglas was also named conference Lineman of the Year and was named to the 2020 Preseason All-State Team

Tennis

MVP: Mary Mattress

Most Improved: Kalisha Harrison

Team Spirit: Tanichya Maldonado

Conference Player of the Year: Mary Mattress

Girls’ Basketball

MVP: Nakira Bullock

Most Improved: Caitlin Harrison

Hustle and Heart: Katelyn Richardson

All Conference: Nakira Bullock

JV Boys’ Basketball

Best Defensive Player: Torrey Davis

Most Improved: Jah’Quell Hendrick

MVP: Rocky Carter

Coaches Award: Terrance Williams

Soccer

Coaches Award: Christian Bartholomew

MVP: Kellen Tucker

Best Defensive Player: Landis Felts

Best Offensive Player: Uriel Solano

All Conference: Uriel Solano

Cheerleading

MVP/Best All Around: Nyla Crudup (varsity) and Camari Debroux (junior varsity)

Best Attitude: Gabriela Vela-Leos (varsity) and Miniya Ballance (JV)

Most Spirited: Aaliyah Mills (varsity) and Layla Francis (JV)

Junior Varsity Volleyball

MVP: Mia Fleming

Varsity Volleyball

MVP: Catlyn Pollock

Coaches Award: Jamari Moss

All Conference: Chanta Cooper

Varsity Boys’ Basketball

MVP: Andrew Smith

Defensive Player of the Year: Roshene Mills

Most Improved: Joshua Robison

Coaches Award: Deaven Hawkins

All Conference: Deaven Hawkins and Andrew Smith

Cross Country

MVP: Josh Henderson

Most Improved: Juwan Hargrove

Coaches Award: Daniel White