The Warren County High School Athletic Department recognizes a number of student-athletes for their outstanding performance during the 2019-20 school year.
Normally, athletes are honored each year during the school’s Athletic Banquet. However, the 2019-20 event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Student-athletes receiving recognition are as follows:
Football
MVP: Deaven Hawkins
Best Offense: Jay Goode
Best Defense: Wesley Hawkins
Best All Around: Reginald Douglas
Specialist of the Year: Uriel Solano
Defensive Back of the Year: Ke’Andre Richardson
Rookie of the Year: Theo Madison
Best Lineman: Semaj Alexander
Newcomer Award: Elder Bittle and Devon Harvey
Senior Award: Rocky Mills
Team Before Self: Malik Hargrove
All Conference: Deaven Hawkins, Jay Goode and Reginald Douglas
Douglas was also named conference Lineman of the Year and was named to the 2020 Preseason All-State Team
Tennis
MVP: Mary Mattress
Most Improved: Kalisha Harrison
Team Spirit: Tanichya Maldonado
Conference Player of the Year: Mary Mattress
Girls’ Basketball
MVP: Nakira Bullock
Most Improved: Caitlin Harrison
Hustle and Heart: Katelyn Richardson
All Conference: Nakira Bullock
JV Boys’ Basketball
Best Defensive Player: Torrey Davis
Most Improved: Jah’Quell Hendrick
MVP: Rocky Carter
Coaches Award: Terrance Williams
Soccer
Coaches Award: Christian Bartholomew
MVP: Kellen Tucker
Best Defensive Player: Landis Felts
Best Offensive Player: Uriel Solano
All Conference: Uriel Solano
Cheerleading
MVP/Best All Around: Nyla Crudup (varsity) and Camari Debroux (junior varsity)
Best Attitude: Gabriela Vela-Leos (varsity) and Miniya Ballance (JV)
Most Spirited: Aaliyah Mills (varsity) and Layla Francis (JV)
Junior Varsity Volleyball
MVP: Mia Fleming
Varsity Volleyball
MVP: Catlyn Pollock
Coaches Award: Jamari Moss
All Conference: Chanta Cooper
Varsity Boys’ Basketball
MVP: Andrew Smith
Defensive Player of the Year: Roshene Mills
Most Improved: Joshua Robison
Coaches Award: Deaven Hawkins
All Conference: Deaven Hawkins and Andrew Smith
Cross Country
MVP: Josh Henderson
Most Improved: Juwan Hargrove
Coaches Award: Daniel White
