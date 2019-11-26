varsity girls.jpg

Warren County’s Caitlyn Harrison (12) goes for the ball as the Lady Eagles take on Northwest Halifax on Friday night. At left is Lady Eagle Nakira Bullock (20). The Warren County varsity girls defeated the Lady Vikings by a final score of 39-29. They will host KIPP Dec. 4 at 6 p.m.
varsity boys.jpg

Warren County’s Roshene Mills (25) goes strong to the basket against a Northwest Halifax defender during Friday’s game at the Eagles Nest. The Warren County varsity boys lost to the visiting Vikings by a score of 71-59. They will host KIPP on Dec. 4 at 7:30 p.m.