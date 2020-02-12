Warren County’s Justin Newball (34) goes up for a basket against a Granville Central defender as the Eagles host the Panthers on Feb. 4. At right is Eagle Jeremy Daniels (20). Warren County’s varsity boys fell by a score of 82-63. The Eagles traveled to Roanoke Rapids to face the Yellow Jackets on Tuesday, but results were not available at press time. Warren County wraps up the regular season by hosting Louisburg at 7:30 p.m. on Friday for Senior Night at the Eagles Nest.
Most Popular
Articles
- TV personality helps dig for local history
- Senior project focuses on fire safety in Ridgeway fire district; public meeting set Feb. 13
- First plea entered in sweepstakes robbery case
- Warren County firsts for African-Americans
- Mayes named police chief
- Magnolia Manor reopens
- Coach molds young men with lessons of effort, teamwork
- School leaders deliver straight talk about state of education in Warren County
- Warrenton PD to start issuing tickets for loud vehicles
- Primary Election 2020: Meet the Candidates
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Upcoming Events
-
Feb 13
-
Feb 13
-
Feb 13
-
Feb 14
-
Feb 14
-
Feb 15
-
Feb 15
-
Feb 16
-
Feb 17
-
Feb 18
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.