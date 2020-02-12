.

EARL KING/The Warren Record

Warren County’s Justin Newball (34) goes up for a basket against a Granville Central defender as the Eagles host the Panthers on Feb. 4. At right is Eagle Jeremy Daniels (20). Warren County’s varsity boys fell by a score of 82-63. The Eagles traveled to Roanoke Rapids to face the Yellow Jackets on Tuesday, but results were not available at press time. Warren County wraps up the regular season by hosting Louisburg at 7:30 p.m. on Friday for Senior Night at the Eagles Nest.