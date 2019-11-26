Chaos over cranberries
Rivalry week. After stuffing ourselves with stuffing on Turkey Day, there will be a lot of football to watch, and we are hoping for one thing. Chaos. Upsets. More Upsets. And it all started with Oregon losing to Arizona State last week. Let’s hope we get to see a few more this week to throw the playoff selection committee’s decision-making process into a tailspin.
With that said, there’re a lot of games to go over this week, so let’s dispense with the commentary and get out the dartboard and see whooza gonna win this week’s games:
BOSTON COLLEGE AT PITTSBURGH: This one comes down to the Panthers’ rush defense against Eagle star RB AJ Dillon. The ACC really needs BC to win to gain bowl eligibility (a common thread through the games this weekend), but we don’t see that happening. The unstoppable force wins here…Pittsburgh 30, Boston College 20.
LOUISVILLE AT KENTUCKY: The Cardinals have surprised everyone in their first year under new coach Scott Satterfield. A win here against their in-state SEC rival would be the cherry on top. But this game in Lexington will show lower tier SEC teams are better than their middle of the pack ACC counterparts….Kentucky 28, Louisville 24.
FLORIDA STATE AT FLORIDA: This once was must see TV in the college football world. But now, the Noles’ fall from the Bowden years just shows it’s about the coach, not the program. FSU won’t return to national prominence till they fill that hole. Their coaching search will be the only thing must see in Tallahassee in the immediate future. This one in Gainesville will be a blowout…Florida 35, Florida State 17.
CLEMSON AT SOUTH CAROLINA: The Gamecocks will be the only Southeastern Conference team to fall in this weekend’s ACC/SEC challenge. But at the end of the day, Clemson really is an SEC team playing in the ACC. The Tigers have not lost in 26 straight games, and their streak should be good for at least two more games. Another blowout in Death Valley Columbia….Clemson 56, South Carolina 14.
GEORGIA AT GEORGIA TECH: We’re the Ramblin Wreck from Georgia Tech and a heckuva engineer. But not much of a football team this year. Georgia has exceeded expectations on the road this year, going 3-0 against the point spread. They’ll exceed Vegas expectations here as well, but all they really need is to be healthy after its over…Georgia 42, Georgia Tech 10.
VIRGINIA TECH AT VIRGINIA: The winner of this one gets the right to go to Charlotte for the Clemson Invitational. We think overall UVA is the better team and, with the Wahoos at home, this should be an easy pick. But the Hokies’ D hasn’t given up a point in the last nine quarters, and they have dominated this series in the past. So let’s call this one a toss up, and the next Tiger victim is
.Virginia Tech 28, Virginia 27.
TULSA AT EAST CAROLINA: The Pirates have improved noticeable this year under new coach Mike Houston. The only concern we have is that we hope the folks in Greenville have a big buyout clause because the power five schools will be coming soon, if they have ADs with any common sense. A win here will still leave East Carolina short of bowl eligibility, but 5-7 is better than 3-9…East Carolina 38, Tulsa 35.
MIAMI AT DUKE: Duke’s loss last week to Wake eliminated them from contention for a bowl. Miami’s loss last week to Florida International eliminated them from taking any step this year toward restoring their glory years. The Canes have six wins and don’t need this one for any reason other than to wash the stink off the FIU loss. The Blue Devils fans are already in basketball mode. Blah….Miami 27, Duke 21.
WAKE FOREST AT SYRACUSE: The Orange, like Duke, lost last week and cost the ACC another potential bowl team. At the start of the year, they were the trendy pick to be the mythical second best team in the ACC behind Clemson. At the end of the year, they are the only ACC team that lost to N.C. State. Wake had another solid year and, with the potential for 10 wins, place head coach Dave Clawson’s name on speed dial for a lot of big-name programs. They get win nine here…Wake Forest 35, Syracuse 27.
NORTH CAROLINA AT N.C. STATE: After five straight bowl seasons, this year has been a disaster for the Wolfpack. In coach Dave Doeren’s seventh year, it is likely State will win only one game and will stay home for the holidays. In Chapel Hill, fortunes have reversed after two dreadful years as new (returning) Head Coach Mack Brown has the local media fawning over five wins plus one close loss to Clemson. If the Heels lose here, though, it would be no bowl and a loss to a rival having their worst season in half a decade. Surely they will break their three-game losing streak to the Pack here. They better….North Carolina 31, N.C. State 21.
LIGHTNING ROUND: Charlotte 31, Old Dominion 21 (the Niners are going bowling for the first time)
Appalachian State 34, Troy 20 (Mountaineers will play for Sun Belt Championship)
.Memphis 42, Cincinnati 35 (they’ll play again next week for the AAC championship)
.Oklahoma State 42, Oklahoma 38 (Bedlam)
.Wisconsin 21, Minnesota 14 (Paul Bunyan’s Axe)
.Michigan 24, Ohio State 21 (Chaos)
.Alabama 28, Auburn 27 (A toss up).
OTHER GAMES: Tennessee over Vanderbilt, LSU over Texas A&M, Mississippi State over Ole Miss, Missouri over Arkansas, Texas over Texas Tech, Iowa over Nebraska, Washington over Washington State, Oregon over Oregon State, Utah over Colorado, Notre Dame over Stanford, Arizona State over Arizona
TOFF/CFP TOP TEN: 1. LSU 2. Ohio State 3. Clemson 4. Georgia 5. Alabama 6. Oregon 7. Utah 8. Oklahoma 9. Florida. 10. Minnesota
